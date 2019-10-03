{{featured_button_text}}
AP Scholars 2019.jpg

The Racine Unified School District Board recognized the district's youngest AP Scholars last month.

RACINE — In 2019, the Racine Unified School District celebrated 48 AP Scholars. The School Board recognized them for their accomplishments in September.

The College Board's Advanced Placement Program provides students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP exams. 

Many of last year's AP Scholars graduated in June and are already off to college. On Monday, the Board recognized the following students who achieved AP Scholar designation as sophomores or juniors. These students have completed three or more AP exams with scores of 3 or higher.

Horlick High School:

  • Hannah Bartelt
  • Sophia Goveranatori
  • Paige Hagemann
  • Madisyn Lafave
  • Olivia Pitrof
  • Mackenzie Reischl
  • Tia Ricchio

Park High School:

  • Amanda Gonzales
  • Megan Hutchinson
  • Antonia Sosa

Walden High School:

  • Paige Allen
  • Jordan Lou
  • Brandon Nielsen
  • Nolan Tremelling

The following students achieved the designation of AP Scholars with Honor. These students earned an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

Park High School:

  • Logan Downing

The following students were named AP Scholars with Distinction by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

Horlick High School:

  • Nora Schultz
