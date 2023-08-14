RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board is expected to vote later this month on a transfer that would result in RUSD owning a park and the City of Racine owning three school buildings.

The RUSD Board during a work session last Monday discussed a property exchange that would end with Racine Unified owning Franklin Park and the City of Racine owning Janes, Red Apple and Winslow schools.

The City of Racine also would receive a parking lot near Janes Elementary and land near Julian Thomas Elementary. The land would be part of the city’s plan to redevelop the Lincoln-King neighborhood.

In addition, the city would have the right of first refusal to purchase Dr. Jones Elementary, which closed earlier this year.

The RUSD Board is scheduled to consider the property exchange during its Aug. 21 meeting.

The Racine City Council voted 10-1 on July 17 to approve the transfer.

If approved by the RUSD Board, the property exchanges will be on a staggered timeline, according to the proposed transfer agreement.

The city would acquire Winslow by July 1, 2024, Red Apple by Sept. 1, 2025, and Janes and the adjacent parking lot by July 1, 2026.

Dates have not been set yet for when the city will acquire the land near Julian Thomas or for when RUSD will acquire Franklin Park.

According to Reynolds, the timeline of RUSD owning Franklin Park depends on the closing date of the property transfer.

RUSD and the city need to mutually decide on a closing date, which must occur no later than Dec. 31, 2023, according to the proposed agreement.

Under the proposed agreement, the City of Racine cannot turn the RUSD buildings into schools. For example, the city cannot sell a building to a private school district.

During the July 17 City Council meeting, Racine Mayor Cory Mason said he anticipates the city will redevelop the school buildings to have mixed-use residential capacity.

“That’s the presumption, but there’s no specific plans on any of the buildings just yet,” Mason said.

RUSD plans to transfer ownership of the schools because they would be expensive to upgrade, maintain or demolish.

According to Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operations officer, in terms of 2019 dollars, it would cost about $21 million to update the current Red Apple building and about $13 million to update Janes.

“There would be a significant financial burden for the district to continue to retain those buildings,” Reynolds said Monday. “The ability to trade these with the city allows us to remove those from our budget.”

RUSD students will use Janes Elementary during the upcoming school year and Red Apple Elementary for the next two school years.

The Winslow school building, 1325 Park Ave., closed in 2017.

Janes, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., was closed during the 2022-23 school year but will host Jerstad-Agerholm elementary students in 2023-24 because of renovation work at Jerstad.

Under the proposed transfer, the city would own the current Red Apple school at 914 St. Patrick St., which is scheduled to close in June 2025.

Red Apple is scheduled to expand into a K-8 school at a new location at 1012 Center St. The new building is expected to open in August 2025 and focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education.

The school district wants to own Franklin Park because it is next to the future Red Apple site.

The park likely will be used for parking space, STEAM learning, recess and physical education, according to Reynolds.

Reynolds said RUSD plans to fence in Franklin Park, but community members would still be able to use the park when school is not in session.

Reynolds also said Franklin Park, which covers about 3.8 acres, might be the future site of a district-wide STEAM center.

As part of the proposed agreement, if RUSD no longer wants to own Franklin Park, it would return the park to the city.