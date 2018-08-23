Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Ten Case High School students have been recognized as International Baccalaureate (IB) Full Diploma graduates and IB Scholars.

The Full Diploma graduates and IB Scholars were recognized at the August Board meeting by family, friends, teachers and administrators for having completed so much work to get to this point, including submitting a 4,000 word Extended Essays for assessment to an IB examiner.

These students were named IB Full Diploma graduates: Lincoln Bargender, Queila Griffin, Rose Janusiak, Natalie Kegel, Achintya Krishnan, Tessa Pham, Allison Spring, Julia Vogt, Jenny Zheng and Judy Zheng.

The following students were named IB Scholar with Distinction (4.5 average on five exams): Lincoln Bargender, Quelia Griffin, Rose Janusiak, Natalie Kegel, Tessa Pham, Achintya Krishnan, Kayla Rose, Allison Spring and Judy Zheng.

These students were named IB Scholar (four or higher on three or more exams): Erin Bannon, Blanca Burch, Jonathan Campbell, Hunter Dacquisto, Yaritza Espadaz, Maxwell Hidde, Kyle Martin, Emily Mertins, Jay Patel, Radhika Patel, Alice Pennings, Makayla Pesch, Asia Safriwe, Sunshine Vue, Hannah Wittke, Pang-Yia Xiong and Jenny Zheng.

