 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

RUSD celebrates careers of retirees at dinner

  • 0
Eric Gallien, Dorothy McDonald and Jane Barbian

Eric Gallien, RUSD superintendent, left, with Dortohy McDonald, a teacher for 32 years at Roosevelt Elementary School, and Jane Barbian, RUSD Board of Education president.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) celebrated the careers of 51 retirees at the annual RUSD retirement dinner May 12. This year’s retirees had a combined total of more than 1,400 years of service to the district. The following RUSD employees are retiring:

  • Sheryl Adamowicz, 30 years, Wadewitz secretary.
  • Jennifer Alwin, 28 years, Dr. Jones teacher.
  • Julie Arens, 42 years, special education program support diagnostician.
  • Rebecca Carbajal, 21 years, Julian Thomas custodian.
  • Stephen Carreno, 20 years, Horlick teacher.
  • Dianne Chase, 18 years, Administrative Service Campus psychology department secretary.
  • Steven Daly, 33 years, Horlick custodian.
  • Linda Diaz, 32 years, Fratt teacher.
  • Maureen Ellis, 31 years, West Ridge teacher.
  • Peggy Fenske, 28 years, Dr. Jones teacher.
  • Jodi Gatzke, 44 years, Administrative Service Campus supervisor.
  • Nancy Gibson, 27 years, Case teacher.
  • Mary Hansen, 26 years, Schulte teacher.
  • Annie Hayes, 28 years, Case special education assistant.
  • Cheryl Heyel, 35 years, Community Pathways Center health services secretary.
  • Kenneth Hinkle, 19 years, Janes teacher.
  • Diane Husch, 22 years, Jerstad-Agerholm secretary.
  • Jerry Jacobsen, 46 years, Horlick engineer.
  • Sarah Jacoby, 29 years, Gifford occupational therapist.
  • Kathleen Jakubiak, 28 years, Gifford special education assistant.
  • Scott Karasek, 15 years, Horlick teacher.
  • Peter Knotek, 34 years, Red Apple speech pathologist.
  • Keith Kohlmann, 27 years, Mitchell teacher.
  • Daniele Langer, 15 years, Jerstad-Agerholm teacher.
  • Joyce Maresh, 34 years, Mitchell hearing interpreter technician.
  • Francisco Martinez, 20 years, REAL School teacher.
  • Dorothy McDonald, 32 years, Roosevelt teacher.
  • Patricia Miller, 28 years, Johnson secretary.
  • Kenneth Mueller, 32 years, Schulte engineer.
  • Jodi Nienhaus, 26 years, Schulte teacher.
  • Kathleen Paap, 30 years, Roosevelt teacher.
  • Connie Palacios, 29 years, Starbuck custodian.
  • Mark Petersen, 31 years, Case teacher.
  • Paul Redig, 21 years, Horlick teacher.
  • Cassandra Reichenbach, 19 years, Starbuck speech pathologist.
  • Mary Reyes, 21 years, Fratt bilingual educational assistant.
  • Ann Rose, 19 years, Gifford special education assistant.
  • Diana Santos, 32 years, Janes bilingual educational assistant.
  • Lisa Schissel, 15 years, Park teacher.
  • Jon Senzig, 30 years, Gifford teacher.
  • Debra Shufelt, 27 years, Julian Thomas occupational therapist.
  • Kerry Timler, 18 years, Johnson teacher.
  • Rick Torres, 32 years, Case engineer.
  • Andrew Tschumper, 34 years, Administrative Service Campus facilities manager.
  • Richard Vite, 37 years, Wadewitz licensed practical nurse.
  • Kathleen Vogt, 28 years, West Ridge secretary.
  • Wendee Warg, 30 years, Horlick teacher.
  • Dawn Watson, 30 years, Horlick special education assistant.
  • Lori Wernicke, 37 years, Schulte teacher.
  • Deborah Wesley, 21 years, RUSD Montessori special education assistant.
  • Lydia Wetley, 18 years, Horlick speech pathologist.
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News