RUSD celebrates careers of retirees at dinner

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) celebrated the careers of 51 retirees at the annual RUSD retirement dinner May 12. This year’s retirees had a combined total of more than 1,400 years of service to the district. The following RUSD employees are retiring:
- Sheryl Adamowicz, 30 years, Wadewitz secretary.
- Jennifer Alwin, 28 years, Dr. Jones teacher.
- Julie Arens, 42 years, special education program support diagnostician.
- Rebecca Carbajal, 21 years, Julian Thomas custodian.
- Stephen Carreno, 20 years, Horlick teacher.
- Dianne Chase, 18 years, Administrative Service Campus psychology department secretary.
- Steven Daly, 33 years, Horlick custodian.
- Linda Diaz, 32 years, Fratt teacher.
- Maureen Ellis, 31 years, West Ridge teacher.
- Peggy Fenske, 28 years, Dr. Jones teacher.
- Jodi Gatzke, 44 years, Administrative Service Campus supervisor.
- Nancy Gibson, 27 years, Case teacher.
- Mary Hansen, 26 years, Schulte teacher.
- Annie Hayes, 28 years, Case special education assistant.
- Cheryl Heyel, 35 years, Community Pathways Center health services secretary.
- Kenneth Hinkle, 19 years, Janes teacher.
- Diane Husch, 22 years, Jerstad-Agerholm secretary.
- Jerry Jacobsen, 46 years, Horlick engineer.
- Sarah Jacoby, 29 years, Gifford occupational therapist.
- Kathleen Jakubiak, 28 years, Gifford special education assistant.
- Scott Karasek, 15 years, Horlick teacher.
- Peter Knotek, 34 years, Red Apple speech pathologist.
- Keith Kohlmann, 27 years, Mitchell teacher.
- Daniele Langer, 15 years, Jerstad-Agerholm teacher.
- Joyce Maresh, 34 years, Mitchell hearing interpreter technician.
- Francisco Martinez, 20 years, REAL School teacher.
- Dorothy McDonald, 32 years, Roosevelt teacher.
- Patricia Miller, 28 years, Johnson secretary.
- Kenneth Mueller, 32 years, Schulte engineer.
- Jodi Nienhaus, 26 years, Schulte teacher.
- Kathleen Paap, 30 years, Roosevelt teacher.
- Connie Palacios, 29 years, Starbuck custodian.
- Mark Petersen, 31 years, Case teacher.
- Paul Redig, 21 years, Horlick teacher.
- Cassandra Reichenbach, 19 years, Starbuck speech pathologist.
- Mary Reyes, 21 years, Fratt bilingual educational assistant.
- Ann Rose, 19 years, Gifford special education assistant.
- Diana Santos, 32 years, Janes bilingual educational assistant.
- Lisa Schissel, 15 years, Park teacher.
- Jon Senzig, 30 years, Gifford teacher.
- Debra Shufelt, 27 years, Julian Thomas occupational therapist.
- Kerry Timler, 18 years, Johnson teacher.
- Rick Torres, 32 years, Case engineer.
- Andrew Tschumper, 34 years, Administrative Service Campus facilities manager.
- Richard Vite, 37 years, Wadewitz licensed practical nurse.
- Kathleen Vogt, 28 years, West Ridge secretary.
- Wendee Warg, 30 years, Horlick teacher.
- Dawn Watson, 30 years, Horlick special education assistant.
- Lori Wernicke, 37 years, Schulte teacher.
- Deborah Wesley, 21 years, RUSD Montessori special education assistant.
- Lydia Wetley, 18 years, Horlick speech pathologist.