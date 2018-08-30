RACINE — The Racine Unified School District announced 57 high school students achieved AP Scholar status in 2018, including two National AP Scholars.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides students the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school to earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.
The following students achieved AP Scholar designation. These students have completed three or more AP Exams with scores of three or higher:
Walden III High School: Eric Haegerl, Abigail Klug, John Olson, Morgan Patch, Sofia Scekic, Connor Smith and David Strobach.
Park High School: Diana Antonio, James Getman, Xavier Golden, Nadia Goldstar, Morgan Krogh, Austin McGuff, Robyn Meredith, Caitlin Mertins, Janelle Norton, Zola Peterson, Benjamin Rosinski, Alexandria Ruchhoeft Daniel Wan Rosli and Mikayla Wetherbee.
Horlick High School: Talia Brach, Liam Carls, Samuel Christensen, Jackson Doering, Shannon Gegare, Nicholas Gillen, Jamie Hilgenberg, Miranda Johnson, Tannon Kirkeby, Evan Klinkhammer, William Labeau, Kristen Lietzke, Austin Metzger, Edward Opichka, Alexander Pope, Michael Shields, Arianna Singer, Brooke Strand, John Svoren, Maverick Thill, Sierra Varebrook, Jaqueline Velazquez and Mark Walek.
The following students achieved AP Scholars with Honor. These students earned an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken and scores of three or higher on four or more of these exams:
Walden III High School: Heidi Comeau, Thurston Jaskowiak and Nolan Tremelling.
Park High School: Autumn Dobrowski.
Horlick High School: Marlee Reischl, Dylan Straube and Nicole Zeisler.
The following students were named AP Scholars with Distinction by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams:
Walden III High School: Jasmina Scekic.
Park High School: Anna Greulich.
Horlick High School: Ethan Gegare.
Horlick High School students Lucas Clark and Joshua Kaestner earned the title of National AP Scholar. To earn this prestigious recognition, students must receive an average score of at least four on all AP Exams taken and scores of four or higher on eight or more of these exams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.