RACINE — Some members of the Racine Unified School District Board believe they have a difficult decision to make regarding teacher pay for the upcoming school year.

During a work session Monday, the board discussed a salary step increase and level increase for the upcoming school year.

The step increase, also called a rung, is based on teachers’ years of service. The level increase is based on teachers’ educational attainment, such as a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Approving the step and level increases would cost the district about $2.8 million in the 2023-24 school year, according to Jeff Serak, RUSD chief financial officer.

The step and level are different from a cost of living adjustment, which keeps up with inflation. The RUSD Board last month approved an 8% cost of living adjustment for teachers in the 2023-24 school year.

For months, Racine teachers have advocated for an 8% cost of living adjustment and step increase.

Board members seemed supportive of paying teachers more but expressed apprehension about the impact it could have on the school district’s financial outlook.

The School Board did not take action on Monday, since it was a work session. The board likely will consider the step and level increases as separate items during its July 24 business meeting.

Board discussion

Board member Matthew Hanser said he supports the level increase, calling it “a no-brainer.”

Regarding the step increase, Hanser said he wants RUSD to keep its teachers but knows a step increase will impact RUSD’s long-term financial situation.

Approving a step increase would mean teachers are paid more, but it also would result in more staff positions being eliminated in 2023-24.

“We’d have to cut at minimum 26 to 30 people out of this year currently, in addition to what we already need to cut,” Serak said.

Serak said RUSD’s projected deficit for the 2023-24 school year is $26 million, and the estimated deficit for the 2024-25 school year is $32 million.

Federal pandemic relief funds will help cover the deficit during the upcoming year, but RUSD will not have any pandemic aid starting in 2024-25.

Board member Theresa Villar is a former educator and said she firmly believes in fairly paying teachers but is “very concerned” about the district’s finances.

RUSD likely will face growing deficits if it continues paying teachers more, which Villar worries could result in more people losing their jobs.

“I think there comes a point where we have to say we’re driving ourselves right toward a cliff,” Villar said. “We may be paying teachers this year only to have to cut a huge number next year. I don’t know that that’s helpful. So how do you find the balance?”

Ally Docksey, board vice president, said she is generally supportive of paying teachers more but said the district will likely face more financial challenges if the board approves a step increase.

“My concern is that if we give everything this year, we’re going to have nothing to give next year,” Docksey said. “I don’t think that’s a place that we really want to be in, either.”

Board member Scott Coey fully supported a step and level increase.

Coey is a high school instructor in Kenosha and said he would be “personally insulted” if the board did not approve the increases.

“I will have some very, very harsh things to say if we don’t,” Coey said. “To me, this is how you retain people …This needs to happen.”

Coey said not approving the step will incentivize teachers to leave RUSD and negatively impact learning.

“You will give another reason for people not to become educators,” Coey said. “I think we’re playing with, ‘What’s the lesser of two evils?’ I think that’s the problem.”

Coey also expressed anger that the Wisconsin state legislature has not improved funding for public schools in recent years.

Docksey appreciated Coey’s passion. She said there is a likely tradeoff of paying teachers more but offering them less support if administrative positions are eliminated versus not paying teachers more but providing them with relatively more administrative support.

“If we keep giving (teachers) more money, we have to take away more and more support services, which means they get more money, but their job is going to be more difficult, which is also going to contribute to people leaving the district,” Docksey said. “Feeling valued is very important with that step and can’t be the reason people leave, but people also will leave because they are just overworked and burnt out. So we’re having to try to figure out what that balance is to be able to express the value that we feel that our teachers provide our district without stripping them of the resources they need to actually do their job. So this isn’t an easy decision. I think we would all very much just like to be able to say, ‘Yes, we’re going to give them the rung,’ but we can’t do that without understanding that there are really significant ramifications.”

Maurizia Johnson, Wadewitz Elementary educational assistant, speaks Monday at the Racine Unified School District Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St. Johnson said educational assistants "need a living wage because, although we love our jobs, love does not pay the bills." Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, speaks Monday at the Racine Unified School District Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St. Cruz urged the RUSD Board "to start prioritizing the kids and families of Racine Unified over failed administrators." About 50 Racine Unified educators rallied Monday at the RUSD Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., to advocate for better pay and support.