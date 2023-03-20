RACINE — The Racine Unified School District board will vote on awarding contracts for referendum-funded work at three schools during its meeting Monday.

Mitchell

The board will consider awarding the contract for Mitchell K-8 School architectural and engineering services to Zimmerman Architectural Studios at a cost of $1.56 million.

In February, the RUSD board allocated up to $40 million to expand and renovate Mitchell. The estimated budget is $31.63 million, and work is scheduled to be completed by August 2025.

Olympia Brown

The board will consider awarding the contract for Olympia Brown K-8 School architectural and engineering services to Zimmerman Architectural Studios at a cost of $614,060.72.

During the RUSD board’s March 6 work session, board member Brian O’Connell asked how Zimmerman can simultaneously work on projects at Mitchell and Olympia Brown.

Ryan Schmidt, senior project manager at CG Schmidt, the firm that is working on referendum projects with RUSD, said Zimmerman initially had some overlap among people working on both projects but has since made changes.

Zimmerman “adjusted the teams so that there’d be two specific teams working on each individual project,” Schmidt said. “They have capacity. We asked them specifically if they felt comfortable” doing both projects, and Zimmerman said it did.

In December, the board approved up to $17 million to expand Olympia Brown Elementary into a K-8 school by August 2025. The estimated budget is $11.69 million.

Julian Thomas

The board will consider awarding the contract for Julian Thomas Elementary construction manager at risk to Selzer-Ornst for phase 1B work at a cost of $372,454.

That work involves building a new main office and secure vestibule and is scheduled to occur from this June through August.

During the March 6 work session, board member Theresa Villar asked why only two firms made bids for the work at Julian Thomas.

“I think with the timing of this and the size of this project and the complexity of it, I think, made it a little less attractive than some of the larger, multiyear projects,” Schmidt replied.

Selzer-Ornst completed prior construction at Julian Thomas, and Schmidt said he is confident the firm can do this next phase of work.

The total cost of referendum-funded work at Julian Thomas is estimated to be $3.13 million.

A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in April 2022 allowed RUSD to move forward with its 30-year, $1 billion referendum, which passed by five votes in April 2020.

The RUSD board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Mygatts Room of the RUSD Administrative Service Campus Building 1, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

