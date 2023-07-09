RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board is considering forming a subcommittee as part of the search to find the district’s next superintendent.

The RUSD Board will discuss forming the subcommittee during a work session Monday evening.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in the Mygatts Room of Administrative Service Campus Building 1, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

The School Board on June 26 approved the resignation of former RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien. His last day was June 30.

Gallien had served as RUSD superintendent since 2018.

“It has been an honor to serve as the superintendent of RUSD for the past five years, and together, we have made tremendous strides for our students,” Gallien wrote in his resignation letter. “I am proud of our accomplishments and continuous growth.”

Last month, Gallien accepted a job to be superintendent of the Charleston County School District in South Carolina.

The School Board on June 26 also approved a contract with Soren Gajewski to be RUSD interim superintendent starting July 1. The contract does not have an end date.

Referendum-funded workOn Monday, the board will also discuss work related to referendum-funded projects at three schools.

The board will discuss the guaranteed maximum price for construction work at the future Starbuck K-8 School.

The recommended guaranteed maximum price is $40.48 million with Hunzinger Construction, the firm approved by the board in December.

The total cost is projected to be $50.54 million to expand Starbuck from a middle school into a K-8 school, which is scheduled to be done by August 2024.

The School Board will receive an update on the design process of the new Schulte K-8 School from Bray Architects.

In December, the board awarded the design bid to Bray at a cost of $2.34 million.

In December, the board also approved up to $76 million to build the new 153,000-square-foot Schulte K-8 School at a site next to Schulte Elementary.

The estimated budget is $65.28 million. The new school is scheduled to open in August 2025.

In November, the board approved adding two sixth grade classes to Schulte in 2023-24 and two seventh grade classes in 2024-25.

The expanded Schulte K-7 School will have the same boundaries in 2023-24 and 2024-25 as Schulte Elementary, meaning current Schulte fifth graders will attend Schulte for sixth grade next school year instead of Mitchell K-8 School.

The RUSD Board will discuss who to hire as construction manager for renovations at Horlick High School.

RUSD administration recommends the board award a contract worth $2.715 million to J. P. Cullen & Sons, Inc.

J. P. Cullen & Sons, based in Milwaukee, was one of four companies that submitted a bid for the work at Horlick, which is scheduled to be done by August 2025.

Other business

The board will discuss contracting with the City of Racine RYDE program to provide bus transportation for students during the 2023-24 school year. The proposal is for a one-year, $350,000 contract.

The School Board is expected to vote on all of these items during its July 24 business meeting.

