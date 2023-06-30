RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board will start discussions this fall to potentially remove cellphones from classrooms in an effort to improve student learning.

During its June 19 meeting, the School Board approved a referral directing RUSD administration to pursue options to remove cellphones from classrooms during the school day and present those possibilities to the board by October.

No actions have happened, and the school district’s cellphone policy will remain unchanged at the start of the 2023-24 school year. The referral is to consider ways to curb student cellphone usage in schools, something that board members agree is needed.

“I fully support students not being able to access their phones in school,” said board member Theresa Villar at a May 22 RUSD Board governance committee meeting. “I think there are so, so many benefits.”

During that May meeting, board members discussed the referral for an hour.

They agreed that cellphone usage is mainly an issue at middle schools and high schools and less of a concern at the elementary level.

Indeed, a 2019 Pew Research Center study found that 95% of Americans ages 13-17 have access to a smartphone, with 45% saying they are “almost constantly” using the internet.

Board member Ally Docksey authored the referral after speaking to parents, teachers, businesses, law enforcement and community members who shared her concerns about the detrimental impacts of phones in schools.

“It just seemed to be ubiquitous: everybody wanted cellphones out of the classroom,” Docksey said.

Board members believe that eliminating cellphones during school days would minimize distractions, decrease bullying and improve student learning.

“We would see returns on this particular investment more likely academically, socially and a number of other ways,” said board member Scott Coey.

Matt Montemurro, president/CEO of the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, believes students not accessing their cellphones would improve classroom focus and soft skills among students.

Those improvements “would show up in their interaction with other students, teachers and in their job interviews with employers,” Montemurro wrote in a statement to the board.

Engagement challenges

According to the RUSD codebook of rights and responsibilities, “the use of electronic devices, including but not limited to cellphones, tablets, computers, etc., is allowable ONLY with approval from school staff for instructional purposes.”

However, that policy is difficult for teachers to enforce without disrupting classroom lessons, especially if numerous students are on their phones or if students refuse to put away their phones.

Coey is a high school teacher in Kenosha and said students giving their attention to social media, texting or a TV show instead of listening to a lesson can present challenges.

“Engagement is a major issue,” Coey said.

Some schools around the country, including St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, use magnet-sealed Yondr pouches that make cellphones inaccessible to students. At St. Catherine’s, students possess the pouches but cannot use their cellphones until the pouches are unlocked by an administrator at the end of a school day.

Montemurro supports RUSD using Yondr pouches or something equivalent.

Mount Pleasant Police Department Chief Matthew Soens wrote in an email to Docksey that cellphones can also be detrimental and cause confusion during emergency situations. He said students should be focused on their peers and instructors during emergencies instead of their phones.

Cellphones can contribute to false or misleading information during emergency scenarios, “which further creates chaos and panic,” Soens wrote.

Soens said students contacting family members during emergencies causes issues when loved ones drive to schools and try to pick up students.

“This creates havoc for the school and law enforcement who are trying to manage the scene,” Soens wrote. “A reunification plan needs to be in place for parents who need to pick up their kids.”

Deliberate process

The board’s consensus seemed to be that any cellphone policy changes would be part of a gradual, phased plan that would likely start small, perhaps with a pilot program at one school.

Soren Gajewski, RUSD acting superintendent, supports the idea but said the district must communicate changes to students and families before implementing and enforcing them.

“I very much agree … that cellphones are hurting the education of our kids,” Gajewski said. “Having the cellphones out of the classroom, the distractions that are there are enormous. I think that would be more of a benefit than any curricular piece that we could share with you, any single initiative that we could do. But I just want to be really clear that the cost upfront to make this happen is going to take a lot of manpower, a lot of communication and working with the community. … If we do it right, with a lot of communication, a lot of collaboration, it might be possible, and those benefits may be worth it.”

Docksey agreed and wants a deliberate process before any action is taken.

“It is not an easy thing to do,” Docksey said. “I think it’s a critical thing to do, and it isn’t something that should be rushed, and it has to be communicated and educated very, very well.”

Board members anticipate resistance to the idea of no phones during the school day, but they believe it is important enough to fully consider the options.

“We would need to do a lot of education, but I think it’s worth … dealing with some of the pushback that we would almost certainly get,” Villar said.

Families wanting to contact students in school would likely express issues.

Many parents “expect to be able to connect with their child throughout the day,” Gajewski said. “I don’t see very many good reasons that that should take place. I see a lot of hindrances with that, but I think there is a strong push in the community that that connection is still there, so we have to deal with that.”

Montemurro agreed that educating and communicating with students and families is crucial if RUSD makes cellphone policy changes.

“This will be a learning process for everyone involved, but we have schools doing it already so that we could go and see it in action,” Montemurro wrote. “If we truly are in it for the kids, then let’s do what is best for them and eliminate phones during the school day so they can focus on learning, which needs to become the number one priority.”

Docksey said eliminating student access to cellphones during school days won’t be a perfect solution, but she believes it can have significant benefits.

“I think it is cowardice on our part to talk about all of the damage that these cellphones are doing to our kids and not do anything to get them out of the classroom,” Docksey said. “There will be pushback. So what? … It is the single thing that we could do that would make an immediate difference in our children’s lives academically, socially and for their mental wellbeing.”

Some board members supported the idea in theory but had questions about how it would work in practice.

“I would love to see cellphones taken out (of classrooms),” RUSD Board President Jane Barbian said. “It’s the logistics that have me struggling.”

District administrators will work on logistics over the next few months and bring ideas to the board for discussion in the fall.

