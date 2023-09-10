RACINE—The Racine Unified School District board will discuss how to fill its two vacancies during a work session Monday.

Board members Auntavia Jackson and Matthew Hanser resigned effective Aug. 31.

Because of events in his personal life, Hanser moved to Kenosha, so he is no longer eligible to be on the RUSD board.

Hanser, who had been on the board since 2016, said resigning was “a very bittersweet decision.”

“I wasn’t looking to leave; life happens,” Hanser said.

Jackson, who was elected in 2021, did not specify a reason for stepping down in her resignation letter to the board.

Jackson wrote that she enjoyed serving students, parents, teachers and staff at RUSD for the past two years, and that she appreciated working with board members, superintendents and administration.

“I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together, such as improving academic performance, expanding extracurricular programs, and enhancing school safety,” Jackson wrote. “I also want to thank the community for entrusting me with the responsibility of representing their interests and values … I wish you all the best in your future endeavors and hope that you will continue to work hard to provide quality education for our children.”

Jackson represented District 6, which covers Downtown Racine and the surrounding area.

Hanser represented District 8, which covers North Bay, Wind Point and parts of Caledonia.

People interested in filling the vacated positions must reside in and be eligible to vote in their districts.

Maps of the districts can be found at www.rusd.org/about/board-education/board-election-information.

Candidates need to file a letter of interest, resume, declaration of candidacy and campaign registration statement forms. Those forms also can be found at www.rusd.org/about/board-education/board-election-information.

Completed paperwork must be submitted by Wednesday at 5 p.m. to the RUSD Superintendent’s Office, 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street, Building 1, or by emailing Elizabeth Tobias at elizabeth.tobias@rusd.org.

The letter of interest should include the person’s name, residential address, email address, phone number and reasons for wanting to serve on the board.

People with questions about the appointment process should contact Tobias or call 262-631-7064.

Both positions pay $3,600 per year.

The person appointed to represent District 6 will complete Jackson’s three-year term that ends April 21, 2024.

The person appointed to represent District 8 will serve until April 21, 2024. A special election for District 8 will then be held in April 2024. The winner will have a one-year term ending in April 2025.

The School Board plans to complete its review of candidates and make the two appointments by early October.

The board review will entail interviews with all candidates. Every candidate will receive up to five minutes for an opening statement and up to three minutes for a closing statement.

Each RUSD board member has the opportunity to ask one question to every candidate.

The board members will then vote for who they want to appoint to the opening. The first candidate who receives a majority of votes will be appointed.

New pharmacy benefit manager

The board will discuss changing its pharmacy benefit manager from Express Scripts to Rightway Health.

If approved, the change would take place Jan. 1, 2024. The move would save the district an estimated $1.5 million in its first year, according to a review done by insurance company Brown & Brown.

Jerstad-Agerholm engineering increase

The board will discuss authorizing an increase of $234,350 for electrical engineering work as part of the renovations to Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School.

“The increase is to align electrical services to the construction scope,” according to a board fact sheet.

If approved, that would increase the budget for Jerstad-Agerholm electrical services to $5.45 million.

Replacing fridges, freezers

The School Board will discuss buying five reach-in refrigerators, five reach-in freezers and four milk coolers to replace the district’s existing units.

RUSD administration recommends contracting with DA Berther, a Milwaukee-based business, at a cost of $117,945 to buy the refrigerators, freezers and coolers.

No action on any items will be taken Monday by the School Board, since it is a work session.

The board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the Mygatts Room at the RUSD Administrative Service Campus Building 1, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

Close Second grader Nakarii Williams smiles with the school mascot Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Kim Krause, physical education teacher, hugs two students Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Breonna Paton, from left, second grader Delantiy Campbell and Emily Etchison get ready Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Kim Krause, physical education teacher, welcomes a student Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Aleisha Baugh takes a photo of kindergartener Kelex Jackson on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. A student high-fives the school bear Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Kindergartener Ky-ree Jones gets ready to walk into school Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Students line up Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Eight photos of Racine Unified's first day of school at Wadewitz Elementary Tuesday was the first day of the Racine Unified 2023-24 school year. Second grader Nakarii Williams smiles with the school mascot Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Kim Krause, physical education teacher, hugs two students Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Breonna Paton, from left, second grader Delantiy Campbell and Emily Etchison get ready Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Kim Krause, physical education teacher, welcomes a student Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Aleisha Baugh takes a photo of kindergartener Kelex Jackson on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. A student high-fives the school bear Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Kindergartener Ky-ree Jones gets ready to walk into school Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St. Students line up Tuesday on the first day of class at Wadewitz Elementary School, 2700 Yout St.