RACINE — The Racine Unified School District board during its meeting Monday will consider approving the plans for work at Dr. Jones Elementary, which is scheduled to close at the end of this school year.

The work at Dr. Jones is estimated to cost $2.47 million and be paid for by referendum money.

The school is closing but will not be demolished, so work will occur in case the building reopens to students in the future.

“This continues our commitment, once we close Dr. Jones, to provide the building, which was built in 1960, with the necessary maintenance and ensure that it is ready should future enrollment increases determine we need to reopen,” Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operations officer, said during an April 3 board work session. “If we’re going to keep this building, we need to make sure that we’re investing and maintaining it so it doesn’t fall into disrepair.”

RUSD Board Member Scott Coey said the work is being done so that “when and if the south side does develop more residentially … we have a building readily available.”

Reynolds said the school district is prepared to hold on to the vacant building through the 2027-28 school year “if not a few years thereafter.”

Multiple board members expressed concern during the work session about spending seven figures updating the building only for it to sit empty.

RUSD Board President Jane Barbian encouraged Reynolds and administrators “to be as frugal as you can so we’re not putting a lot of money into something that will eventually just be vacant.”

Referendum-funded work

Also on Monday, the School Board is slated to consider awarding contracts for design work at two schools for referendum-funded projects.

The board is to consider awarding a contract for S.C. Johnson Elementary architecture and engineering services work to Partners In Design Architects at a cost of $875,096. Work at S.C. Johnson is estimated to cost $18.9 million and be completed by August 2025.

The board is to consider awarding a contract for Fratt Elementary architectural engineering services work to LHB/JLA Architects at a cost of $561,489. Work at Fratt is estimated to cost $11.9 million and be completed by August 2026.

Other business

In other business, the board is scheduled to:

Consider awarding a contract for Clifton Larson Allen to be the district’s financial auditor from 2023 through 2025. The three-year contract Clifton Larson Allen, the district’s current auditor, would be worth up to $169,300.

Consider awarding a contract for a fire alarm system replacement at Bull Early Education Center to Premier Power at a cost of $166,000.

