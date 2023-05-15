RACINE — Meals at the Racine Unified School District will likely be provided by the same corporation for at least another school year.

The RUSD Board during its meeting Monday will consider awarding its food service contract to the company Aramark, which is the district’s current provider. The value of the annual contract, which would begin July 1, is more than $8.5 million, according to a board fact sheet.

During a May 1 board work session, Cheryl Herman, RUSD food service coordinator, said the contract is for one year and can be renewed by RUSD up to five times before it ends. RUSD has the option to receive bids at any point over those five years, according to Herman.

RUSD received bids from Aramark and Southwest Foodservice Excellence. The two companies were graded by a school district committee on seven criteria with a maximum score of 100. Aramark received an 85, and SFE received a 78.8.

RUSD administrators “feel that Aramark is the best company to fulfill our food service needs at this time,” Herman said.

Referendum-funded work

On Monday, the School Board will consider approving a guaranteed maximum price for some of the referendum-funded work at Julian Thomas Elementary School.

The proposed guaranteed maximum price for construction done by the firm Selzer-Ornst is $2.129 million. That work includes building a new main office and secure vestibule.

The total cost of work at Julian Thomas is estimated to be $3.15 million. The district has a project budget of $3.48 million.

Ryan Schmidt, senior project manager at CG Schmidt, the firm working on referendum projects with RUSD, said during the May 1 work session that work at Julian Thomas is set to start June 12, a few days after school ends, and be done “in the fall when the kids return.”

The board will also consider approving a contract for abatement services at Starbuck Middle School. The district recommends awarding a contract worth $658,928 to Dirty Ducts Cleaning and Environmental.

The board in June will consider the guaranteed maximum price for all the work required to expand Starbuck into a K-8 school, but officials wanted to lock in an abatement price now because abatement costs could go up in the next month.

“Ideally we would have this packaged altogether … but in this case, it works to the district’s benefit to have that locked in now so we don’t have to wait and deal with any additional price increases,” Schmidt said.

English, math curriculum purchases

The School Board will consider approving a contract with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt to provide curriculum for the district’s middle school English classes. The proposed six-year contract cannot exceed $1,155,590.

The board will consider approving a contract with McGraw Hill to provide curriculum for middle school and high school math classes. The proposed six-year contract cannot exceed $1,238,575.

Other business

The School Board will consider awarding a contract worth $114,285 to MEI-Badger Elevator to repair and modernize the elevator at Park High School.

“The elevator is obsolete, and repair technicians have had to respond frequently to service calls,” according to a board fact sheet. “Further, the parts to repair are becoming obsolete and cannot be found.”

