RACINE — The Racine Unified School District board will consider allocating up to $80 million in referendum money to upgrade three schools during its business meeting Monday.

The board will consider allocating up to $40 million to expand and renovate Mitchell K-8 School. The current budget is $31.63 million.

Work at Mitchell is scheduled to be completed by August 2025 and includes demolishing a school gym built in 1938 and replacing it with a new gym.

The board will consider allocating up to $24 million to renovate S.C. Johnson Elementary School.

That work has an estimated budget of $18.9 million and is scheduled to be done by August 2025. The project includes modernizing classrooms, expanding the building’s cafeteria and remodeling a gym into music, art, STEM classrooms.

The board will consider allocating up to $16 million to renovate Fratt Elementary School. The current budget is $11.9 million.

Work at Fratt is scheduled to be completed by August 2026 and includes modernizing classrooms and expanding the school gym and student support offices.

If the school board approves those allocations, not all of the $80 million will necessarily be spent. The estimated budgets of the three projects total $62.33 million.

A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in April 2022 allowed RUSD to move forward with its 30-year, $1 billion referendum, which passed by five votes in April 2020.

On a smaller scale, the board also will consider approving HVAC and electrical work at Knapp Elementary School. That work is estimated to cost $201,000 and be completed by August 2024.

Design cost increases

The school board also will consider increasing design costs for three referendum-funded projects.

During the board’s Feb. 6 work session, Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operating officer, said the design increases will not impact the overall project costs because they will be “absorbed through the long-range facilities master plan budgeted soft costs.”

The board will consider increasing costs for Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School design services from $666,358.38 to $1,521,390. That is an increase of about 128%.

The large increase is attributed to rising construction costs caused by inflation and because the firm handling the design work also is doing roofing and food service design work.

Work to renovate and expand Jerstad-Agerholm is estimated to cost $55.87 million and is expected to be done by August 2024.

The board approved funding for that work during its January business meeting.

The board will consider increasing costs for Starbuck school design services from $574,126.96 to $700,695.96. That is an increase of about 22%.

The additional costs are because of inflation and the firm handling the design work also doing roofing and food service design work.

The total cost is projected to be $54.24 million to expand Starbuck from a middle school into a K-8 school, which is scheduled to be done by August 2024.

The board approved funding for that work during its January business meeting.

The board will consider increasing costs for Hammes Field at Case High School design services from $154,000 to $302,200. That is an increase of about 96%.

Design costs increased because of inflation, additional work related to the RUSD Aquatic Center and work done to impress a potential donor.

“We started the design before the inflation really kicked in and kicked us in the rear end,” said Jim Hooper, RUSD director of facility planning, during the Feb. 6 work session.

On Feb. 6, Reynolds said there should be “an announcement shortly regarding this potential donation.”

Work at Hammes Field is estimated to cost $9.31 million and be done by September 2023. The board approved funding for that work during its January business meeting.

Other business

The board will consider approving a contract for the second phase of the school district’s floor scrubber replacement plan at a cost of $173,475.48.

The second phase is scheduled to replace 19 scrubbers and five squeegees that will be used throughout the school district.