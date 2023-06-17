RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board appears supportive of plans to build a new county juvenile detention center intended to offer full days of school.

During a May 15 meeting, RUSD Board members voiced encouragement for the Racine County Youth Development and Care Center, which county officials say will focus on mental health and education instead of punishment.

“I’m very excited to have the prospect of this building in our county,” board member Theresa Villar said.

Board member Brian O’Connell expressed enthusiasm as well.

“I see this as a positive,” O’Connell said. “While the details remain to be worked out, I’m very encouraged.”

The county intends to open the Youth Development and Care Center in January 2025.

The Youth Development and Care Center is estimated to cost $45 million. It will be located on a 29-acre parcel in Caledonia near the northeast corner of the Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, along 3 Mile Road. The parcel has a large pond and wooded area to act as a buffer between the facility and nearby residential areas.

The development and care center will replace the youth detention center on the fourth floor of the Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave.

It will have 48 beds for young people from Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc and Washington counties. According to Hope Otto, Racine County human services director, the current youth detention center has 121 beds.

The new building will be a Type 2 juvenile facility. Type 1 facilities closely resemble prisons.

The new center is designed to have full school days with four classrooms and two industry and life skills classrooms, among other amenities. Otto said there will be a maximum of eight students per classroom.

The RUSD Board did not take any action regarding the center during its May 15 meeting, but county officials had requests that the board might consider at a future meeting.

They asked for four full-time teachers, one part-time gym teacher and career-focused courses similar to the Academies of Racine model at Case, Horlick and Park high schools.

“We are hoping to be able to build upon the great work of your academies,” Otto said.

County officials said RUSD community connectors, some of whom work at the juvenile detention facility on Taylor, will continue working at the new center.

According to the county presentation, 95% of youth in Racine County juvenile detention from 2018-22 lived in RUSD boundaries.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave asked the RUSD Board to view the new development and care center “like any other school in the district, because it’s that important.”

Otto stressed the need for more learning space and time than the Taylor building can provide. She said there are quality courses at the juvenile detention center, but the facility is “a very antiquated and old building that isn’t conducive for programming.”

The current building has limited education hours and only one classroom, which “is absolutely insufficient,” Otto said.

Board member Ally Docksey asked if teachers at the new youth center will need any unique skills.

Delagrave replied that enthusiasm and a willingness to work with children can make “all the difference in the world to our youth.”

“What really makes a successful teacher in our secure youth center is their personality, maybe even more so than their educational background,” Delagrave said.

Like Villar and O’Connell, Docksey appeared receptive to the plans.

“The facility looks like it’s going to be pretty fantastic and a much more welcoming environment for kids to hopefully be able to make some progress,” Docksey said.

