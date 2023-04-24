RACINE — Jane Barbian was reelected president of the Racine Unified School District Board on Monday.

During the board’s reorganization meeting Monday, board members unanimously chose Barbian to lead them for the next year.

“Thank you, everyone. I appreciate your trust in me,” Barbian said.

Ally Docksey was elected RUSD Board vice president. Docksey, who was previously board treasurer, replaces Julie McKenna as vice president.

Docksey and McKenna were nominated for the position. Docksey received six votes, and McKenna received three votes.

Scott Coey was elected School Board treasurer. He replaces Docksey.

Coey and Brian O’Connell were nominated for the position. Coey received five votes, and O’Connell received four votes.

O’Connell was elected board clerk, replacing Coey.

O’Connell and Theresa Villar were nominated. O’Connell received seven votes, and Villar received two votes.

Other business

New board member Sarah Walker Cleaveland was sworn in Monday. She will serve a three-year term paying $3,600 per year.

About 35 people, many of them RUSD teachers, walked in and sat down about 10 minutes into the meeting. Most held signs in favor of better pay for school district educators.

Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, the union representing RUSD educators, said the union plans to have a presence at every School Board meeting going forward until teachers receive pay raises.

Photos, videos of Racine teachers demonstrating for higher pay, school safety