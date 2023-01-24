RUSD board OKs over $190M to fund referendum projects

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board during its meeting Monday approved spending nearly $200 million in referendum money to upgrade schools.

The board approved spending $122.9 million to fund projects at Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, Starbuck school, Julian Thomas Elementary and Hammes Field at Case High School.

Work is scheduled to cost $55.87 million at Jerstad-Agerholm, $54.24 at Starbuck, $9.31 million at Hammes Field and $3.48 million at Julian Thomas.

That money was approved in two separate resolutions. The board approved spending $95 million to fully fund work at Julian Thomas and Hammes Field and partially fund work at Jerstad-Agerholm and Starbuck. The board approved spending $27.9 million to fund the rest of the work at Jerstad-Agerholm and Starbuck.

At Jerstad-Agerholm and Starbuck, renovation and expansion work will occur in two phases, and both projects are scheduled to be completed in fall 2024. At Julian Thomas, a new main office and secure vestibule are slated to be completed by August.

The board also approved Camosy Construction as construction manager for the work at Hammes Field, which is scheduled to be done by September.

A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in April 2022 allowed RUSD to move forward with its 30-year, $1 billion referendum, which passed by five votes in April 2020.

Work at Horlick, Mitchell

The RUSD board approved spending up to $68 million to renovate and remodel Horlick High School. The work at Horlick is estimated to cost $60.83 million and is scheduled to be completed by August 2025.

The board awarded the Horlick architectural and engineering services to Plunkett Raysich Architects at a cost of $4.96 million.

The board approved implementing the work scheduled at Horlick by a vote of 6-1.

Board President Jane Barbian voted against the resolution because of differences between work described in the district’s long-range facilities master plan and work described in a Horlick fact sheet given to board members.

“I’m concerned about this,” Barbian said. “To me, the facilities plan should pretty much align with what you have targeted here.”

Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operating officer, said that differences exist mainly because some work at Horlick is scheduled to occur in phase two and the fact sheet only addressed phase one.

Barbian expressed concerns about urgent work at Horlick not being included in the first phase.

“I’m all for phase two, but let’s hope we have money left in phase two, because there’s some high need that we promised the community that we would do at Horlick … that you have not designated for phase one,” Barbian said. “I have a hard time approving that until I see a better connection here.”

To clarify RUSD’s plans, Reynolds said he will bring information about work scheduled for phase two to the board at a future meeting.

Board member Brian O’Connell understood Barbian’s concerns but said it was important to move ahead with work at Horlick.

“We need to get an architect under contract,” O’Connell said. “There is a disconnect … but I see why there is. The things that have come to us for approval are really major, big-ticket, design-heavy elements, and the need to proceed is strong on these.”

Barbian voiced similar concerns regarding differences between a fact sheet and the district’s long-range plan about work at Mitchell K-8 School.

The board approved implementing work at Mitchell by a vote of 6-1, with Barbian voting against.

The budget to expand and remodel Mitchell is $31.63 million. That work is scheduled to be completed by August 2025.

In February, the board will consider a resolution to approve the $31.63 million.

Other business

The board approved a contract increase of $209,000 to clean, repair and paint five buildings at the RUSD Administrative Services Campus. That increase brings the total contract with Premier Sandblasting and Painting to $1.344 million.

The board approved buying $121,101.84 worth of construction management software for architects, construction managers and RUSD administrators to use on projects.

The board approved a contract worth $113,900 with MEI-Badger Elevator to repair and modernize elevators at the RUSD Community Pathways Campus.

