RACINE — Construction of Hammes Field has a price tag, one that was helped by a seven-figure donation from a family member of the field’s namesake.

The Racine Unified School District board during a business meeting Monday approved a guaranteed maximum price of $10.32 million for construction of Hammes Field at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.

The board also approved a $1 million donation for that work from Jon Hammes, whose father the athletic complex is named after. Work at Hammes Field is expected to be done in September.

Referendum money will fund $9.32 million of that work, and Jon Hammes’ donation will cover the rest. RUSD intends to bring the field up to Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association standards, allowing it to be a regional competition site.

Hammes Field is utilized by sports teams from all RUSD high schools.

“It’s really going to be a wonderful facility for all of our students; not just Case, all of our students,” RUSD Board President Jane Barbian said.

School closures, boundaries

The School Board approved the closure of Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary, 1722 W. Sixth St., at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Jefferson Lighthouse students will attend the renovated Starbuck IB K-8 School starting in fall 2024.

The board approved the closure of West Ridge Elementary, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

West Ridge students will have a few options for schools to attend. Students can either go to the renovated Starbuck school starting in fall 2024 or to their new boundary schools starting in fall 2025.

The board also approved school boundary changes caused by West Ridge’s closure.

The changes will involve West Ridge’s boundaries becoming part of one of three schools’ boundaries starting in fall 2025: the renovated Schulte K-8 School, Knapp Elementary or Mitchell K-8 School.

Teen outreach program

The School Board approved two contracts totaling $319,594 to offer after-school services during the 2023-24 school year as part of RUSD’s teen outreach program.

Both contracts will be funded by federal COVID-19 pandemic relief aid.

The teen outreach program will be run at four RUSD schools and four community sites. Each location will serve between 25 and 40 students, according to a district presentation.

Other business

The board awarded a Schulte K-8 School construction manager contract worth $2.38 million to VJS Construction.

The board approved the purchase of 2,700 Chromebooks at a cost of just under $1 million. Federal COVID-19 pandemic relief aid will pay for 2,500 Chromebooks at a cost of $890,775. Library common school funds will pay for 200 Chromebooks that have additional accessories at a cost of $107,798.60.

Case High School class of 2023 celebrates graduation Hiding Group's all here Hugs More hugs On my way Domenica Mesegur Bryce Rybarik Looking forward Viva Mexico Happy mom Hugging grandma Look, a camera