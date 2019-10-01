RACINE — The Racine Unified Board of Education recognized 17 RUSD schools who have earned high honors from Wisconsin Response to Intervention Center for their work in implementing positive behavior interventions in their schools.
These schools have all been recognized at the bronze level for behavior. That means these schools have successfully implemented an equitable, multi-level system of supports and created a system that meets the needs of all students.
This work takes the determination of many and the School Board paid them special recognition, giving congratulations to the following schools:
- Giese Elementary School
- Gifford K8 School
- Goodland Elementary School
- Knapp Elementary School
- The REAL School
- Starbuck Middle School
- Wadewitz Elementary School
- Olympia Brown Elementary School
- Red Apple Elementary School
- Walden III School
- West Ridge Elementary School
- Julian Thomas Elementary School
- North Park Elementary School
- Roosevelt Elementary School
- Schulte Elementary School
- Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School
- Jerstad-Agerholm K8 School
