RACINE — The Racine Unified School District will have a new leader starting later this week.

The RUSD Board during a special meeting Monday approved the resignation of RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien. His last day will be Friday.

“It has been an honor to serve as the superintendent of RUSD for the past five years, and together, we have made tremendous strides for our students,” Gallien wrote in his resignation letter. “I am proud of our accomplishments and continuous growth.”

The School Board also approved a contract with Soren Gajewski to be RUSD interim superintendent starting Saturday. The contract does not have an end date.

In his new role, Gajewski will be paid the equivalent of $226,000 per year.

Last week, Gallien accepted a job to be superintendent of the Charleston County School District in South Carolina. Gallien will be CCSD’s new leader starting Saturday.

Gallien, who has been on medical leave since May 1, has served as RUSD superintendent since 2018.

Gajewski, former RUSD chief academic officer, has served as acting superintendent since Gallien began his medical leave.

Next steps

The School Board on Monday discussed the next steps for finding Gallien’s replacement.

That includes the school district issuing a request for proposal for search firms to help the board hire a permanent superintendent.

The board has not set a timeline for when it hopes to offer the job to a permanent superintendent.

During a work session that lasted about two and a half hours, board members discussed characteristics they want to see in a superintendent candidate.

Board President Jane Barbian facilitated the discussion. The other seven board members were split into groups of three and four people, respectively. Board member Theresa Villar was absent.

After mentioning about 30 different traits they want to see from a superintendent candidate, the groups chose their top five characteristics.

One trait was picked by both groups, so there were nine top traits. They included experience with finances and managing large projects; providing and building positive staff morale; being a visible advocate for the district; meaningful engagement and follow up with community stakeholders; and experience with an urban school district and dealing with school segregation.

Board member Scott Coey said managing large projects and having familiarity with RUSD’s 30-year, $1 billion referendum is crucial.

“If they come in and they don’t know about that referendum, I don’t know if I would even want them,” Coey said. “If you come in and you never mention it once, in my head I disqualify you.”

Board members said having a visible public advocate for RUSD who can sell people on the school district is vital.

“Bringing that message of, ‘This is what Unified has to offer, and this is why it’s a good place. This is why you want to send your kids to Racine Unified,’” board member Ally Docksey said. “You want somebody at the head that is going to really champion that message.”

Barbian agreed.

“I’m not sure we’ve seen too much of that, and if somebody really has that power and experience, that would be important,” Barbian said.

Another key characteristic was transparent communication with the board. Coey said that “was one of the biggest issues” during Gallien’s tenure.

“We need the communication to be better,” Coey said. “Are you communicating with the board so we’re not caught off-guard?”

Board member Sarah Walker Cleaveland said meaningful collaboration with the community is important as well.

“I think the next superintendent has to be somebody who’s willing to bring people in,” Walker Cleaveland said. “That’s part of how we’re going to change the narrative about the district, is when people feel like they have a seat at the table.”

Coey also wants a candidate to have a vision for “improving integration because we never did” in Racine schools.

“I second that,” board member Auntavia Jackson said.

Board members then selected the most important trait they want a superintendent candidate to have: experience reducing achievement and opportunity gaps, along with a track record of literacy gains.

If that isn’t most important, “then what the hell are we doing?” Coey said. “It has to be that … We are an academic institution. If you do that, a lot of the other things improve. Prove to me that you can do literacy, which would improve our math, our reading, our exams, collectively our students can leave here college- or career-ready.”

Barbian agreed, saying that closing achievement gaps would “impact attendance, graduation rate, everything.”

Barbian said the board will adjust its key candidate traits after hearing from staff and community members, whose input will be part of the process before RUSD hires a permanent superintendent.

Traits the board determined on Monday are “just our building block,” Barbian said.

