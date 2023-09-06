RACINE — Two people resigned last week from the Racine Unified School District Board, prompting the board to seek applicants to fill the openings.

Board members Auntavia Jackson and Matthew Hanser resigned from the School Board effective Aug. 31.

Jackson was elected in 2021. She represented District 6, which covers Downtown Racine and the surrounding area.

Hanser was elected in 2016 and reelected in 2019 and 2022. He represented District 8, which covers North Bay, Wind Point and parts of Caledonia.

The RUSD Board, which now has seven members, aims to appoint two new members next month.

People interested in filling the vacated positions must reside in and be eligible to vote in their districts.

Maps of the districts can be found at www.rusd.org/about/board-education/board-election-information.

Candidates need to file a letter of interest, resume, declaration of candidacy and campaign registration statement forms. Those forms can also be found at www.rusd.org/about/board-education/board-election-information.

Completed paperwork must be submitted by Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. to the RUSD Superintendent’s Office, 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street, Building 1, or by emailing Elizabeth Tobias at elizabeth.tobias@rusd.org.

The letter of interest should include the person’s name, residential address, email address, phone number and reasons the person wants to serve on the board.

People with questions about the appointment process should contact Tobias or call 262-631-7064.

The School Board plans to complete its review of candidates and make the two appointments by early October.

Both positions pay $3,600 per year.

The person appointed to represent District 6 will complete Jackson’s three-year term that ends April 21, 2024. The seat is up for election in April 2024, and the winner will serve a three-year term ending in April 2027.

The person appointed to the board representing District 8 will be appointed until April 21, 2024.

A special election for District 8 will then be held in April 2024. The winner will have a one-year term ending in April 2025, when the seat is up for election to a three-year term ending in April 2028.

Jackson could not be reached for comment.

Because of events in his personal life, Hanser moved to Kenosha, so he is no longer eligible to be on the RUSD board.

Hanser said he wanted to find a new residence in District 8 but could not find one. Thus, he informed the board in late August of his resignation, which he called “a very bittersweet decision.”

“I wasn’t looking to leave; life happens,” Hanser said.

Hanser enjoyed his seven years on the board and found it fulfilling to work through problems and hear board members’ perspectives, even if they disagreed.

“Sometimes you have to make decisions that are not going to be popular or that some folks aren’t going to agree with, even among board members,” Hanser said. “That’s OK. That’s a testament, I think, to how seriously folks take the role on the board.”

Hanser quickly learned that he must trust the superintendent, who is the one district employee on the School Board, to run RUSD on a daily basis.

He also learned the importance of following board policy when making a decision and said outside entities like the state legislature can impact what the board is able to do.

“The most challenging part of being on the board is slowing down enough sometimes to really understand an issue so I was able to make a decision that was policy-based,” Hanser said. “Even if I don’t like the facts, we have to follow the policy.”

Hanser’s two children graduated from RUSD, and he said his family purposely moved to the area 17 years ago so his kids could attend a diverse school district.

Hanser said he will follow what happens at RUSD because of notable activities, including the capital referendum and the board’s search for a permanent superintendent.

Hanser knows RUSD has problems, but he asked people who are overly critical of the district to spend time learning about the many people working hard to make positive things happen.

“I’d encourage folks: Why don’t you take some time to look at all the good stuff that’s going on?” Hanser said. “These are our kids. Let’s see what cool stuff they’re doing. That’s the cheerleader in me. I know Racine has its challenges economically, they have for decades, but we have so much good stuff coming down the pipeline.”

Hanser said he might run for an area school board in the future, but that is not something he desires right away.

“Public service is something maybe I’d be in at some point in time again,” Hanser said. “Is the possibility there? Sure. Is it also not there? Sure.”

