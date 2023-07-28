RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board has formed a superintendent search subcommittee.

During its meeting Monday, the School Board approved the creation of a five-person subcommittee that will be tasked with reviewing search firm applications and narrowing those applications to the top three or four candidates for the full board to review.

There will be five board members on the subcommittee: Jane Barbian, Scott Coey, Ally Docksey, Julie McKenna and Brian O’Connell.

A date for the first subcommittee meeting has not been set, according to Barbian, the board president.

Last month, former RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien accepted a job to be superintendent of the Charleston County School District in South Carolina.

Soren Gajewski has served as RUSD interim superintendent since July 1. That interim contract does not have an end date.

Referendum-funded work

The School Board on Monday approved work related to referendum-funded projects at three schools.

The board approved a guaranteed maximum price of $40.48 million for construction work done by Hunzinger Construction at the future Starbuck K-8 School.

The total cost is projected to be $50.54 million to expand Starbuck from a middle school into a K-8 school, which is scheduled to be done by August 2024.

The RUSD Board approved a contract worth $2.715 million to J. P. Cullen & Sons, Inc. to be the construction manager for renovations at Horlick High School.

J. P. Cullen & Sons, based in Milwaukee, was one of four companies that submitted a bid for the work at Horlick, which is scheduled to be done by August 2025.

The board approved a contract worth $2.145 million to Scherrer Construction to be the construction manager for the new Red Apple K-8 School.

Scherrer, based in Burlington, received the highest grade out of five bidders for the job.

The contract with Scherrer is subject to RUSD acquiring Franklin Park from the City of Racine in a proposed transfer agreement.

Red Apple Elementary, 914 St. Patrick St., is set to expand into a K-8 school at a new location at 1012 Center St. The new building is scheduled to open in August 2025.

Franklin Park is next to that Center Street location. The park would be used for parking space, recess and physical education at the future Red Apple school, according to Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operations officer.

Under the proposed transfer agreement, Racine Unified would own Franklin Park, and the City of Racine would own three RUSD buildings and some RUSD land.

The Racine City Council voted 10-1 last Monday to approve the transfer.

The transfer still needs approval from the RUSD Board, which is expected to vote on it in August or September.

“We just simply have to dot the I’s, cross the T’s, put some signatures on a paper, and we should be good to go,” Gajewski said. “We’re enthusiastic and very excited about this opportunity for our kids.”

Dual language update

The School Board received a dual language program update.

RUSD hosted two dual language listening sessions this summer to receive parent and community input about the direction of its dual language program.

There will be minimal changes to the RUSD dual language program in the 2023-24 school year.

Its direction is uncertain for the 2024-25 school year and beyond, though, which is why the district wants to hear from students, staff, families and the community.

RUSD plans to form a dual language steering committee that will make recommendations about the program’s future. The committee will be composed of RUSD staff, dual language families and community members.

A date has not been set for the first meeting, but the steering committee is expected to meet soon.

After getting more input from staff, families and community members, Gajewski said the district intends to present a dual language plan to the School Board in October.

RYDE contract

The board approved contracting with the City of Racine RYDE program to provide bus transportation for students during the 2023-24 school year. It is a one-year, $350,000 contract.

