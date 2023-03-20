RACINE — The Racine Unified School District board during its meeting Monday awarded contracts for referendum-funded work at three schools.

A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in April 2022 allowed RUSD to move forward with its 30-year, $1 billion referendum, which passed by five votes in April 2020.

Mitchell

The board awarded the contract for Mitchell K-8 School architectural and engineering services to Zimmerman Architectural Studios at a cost of $1.56 million.

In February, the RUSD board allocated up to $40 million to expand and renovate Mitchell. The estimated budget is $31.63 million, and work is scheduled to be completed by August 2025.

Olympia Brown

The board awarded the contract for Olympia Brown K-8 School architectural and engineering services to Zimmerman Architectural Studios at a cost of $614,060.72.

In December, the board approved up to $17 million to expand Olympia Brown Elementary into a K-8 school by August 2025. The estimated budget is $11.69 million.

Julian Thomas

The board awarded the contract for Julian Thomas Elementary construction manager at risk to Selzer-Ornst for phase 1B work at a cost of $372,454.

That work involves building a new main office and secure vestibule and is scheduled to occur from this June through August.

The total cost of referendum-funded work at Julian Thomas is estimated to be $3.13 million.

Meet Madison's top spellers of 2023