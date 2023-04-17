RACINE — The Racine Unified School District board during its meeting Monday approved plans for work to maintain Dr. Jones Elementary, but the scope of that work still needs to be determined.

The work at Dr. Jones, which is scheduled to close at the end of this school year, is estimated to cost $2.47 million and be paid for by referendum money.

The board on Monday did not approve of spending any money to work on Dr. Jones. It only approved a plan for RUSD administration to gather information about potential work at the building.

“Any recommendations for any construction or renovation would come to the board for approval,” said Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operations officer.

Dr. Jones is closing soon but will not be demolished, so work is expected to occur in case the building reopens to students in the future.

Reynolds said during the board’s April 3 work session that the school district is prepared to hold on to the vacant building through the 2027-28 school year “if not a few years thereafter.”

Board members on Monday expressed concerns about spending seven figures to upgrade a building that will soon be empty.

“That’s a lot of money to tie up into something that we’re not going to be using,” said board member Ally Docksey.

Docksey asked if some of the proposed work on “larger-ticket items” at Dr. Jones can be delayed “to a point further down the road when we’re closer to understanding what the use of this building is.”

“We can definitely explore that as part of the project implementation,” Reynolds replied.

Docksey asked the district to gather information about how much it would cost to do the minimal work required to maintain the school, which was built in 1968.

“I’m all for going ahead with trying to figure out what needs to be done in the building, but I am going to be asking questions and looking for it being the minimum that has to be done to be able to keep the building structurally sound,” Docksey said.

Board President Jane Barbian said she shared Docksey’s concerns and asked if the proposed work totaling $2.47 million needed to be done right away.

Ryan Schmidt, senior project manager at CG Schmidt, the firm that is working on referendum projects with RUSD, said the work can wait but will become more expensive over time.

“I think there are some opportunities to refine what that scope looks like and not spend the total ($2.47 million),” Schmidt said. “All this work could be done a year or two, three years down the road, but the cost to do it does increase the longer you wait.”

Design work approved

The School Board awarded contracts for design work at two schools for referendum-funded projects.

The board awarded a contract for SC Johnson Elementary architecture and engineering services work to Partners In Design Architects at a cost of $875,096. Work at SC Johnson is estimated to cost $18.9 million and be completed by August 2025.

The board awarded a contract for Fratt Elementary architectural engineering services work to LHB/JLA Architects at a cost of $561,489. Work at Fratt is estimated to cost $11.9 million and be completed by August 2026.

Other business

The board awarded a contract for Clifton Larson Allen to be the district’s financial auditor from 2023 through 2025. The three-year contract Clifton Larson Allen, the district’s current auditor, is worth up to $169,300.

The board awarded a contract for a fire alarm system replacement at Bull Early Education Center to Premier Power at a cost of $166,000.

Photos, videos of Racine teachers demonstrating for higher pay, school safety
Racine Unified School District teachers demonstrate Monday at the RUSD Administrative Service Campus building before the RUSD school board meeting.