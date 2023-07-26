RACINE — Racine Unified teachers will receive better pay in the upcoming school year.

The Racine Unified School District Board during its meeting Monday approved a salary step increase and level increase for the 2023-24 school year.

The step increase, also called a rung, is based on teachers’ years of service. The level increase is based on teachers’ educational attainment, such as a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Approving the step and level increases will cost the school district about $2.8 million in 2023-24. The step will cost about $2.38 million, and the level will cost about $422,000.

The School Board voted 6-2 to approve the step increase.

Board members Jane Barbian, Scott Coey, Matthew Hanser, Julie McKenna, Brian O’Connell and Sarah Walker Cleaveland voted in favor.

Board members Ally Docksey and Theresa Villar voted against. Board member Auntavia Jackson was absent.

“This is the toughest thing I’ve done in a long time, but I am going to support the motion,” said Barbian, the board president. “In my opinion, there is nothing more important to the instruction of our children than our staff.”

The School Board voted 6-2 to approve the level increase.

Barbian, Coey, Docksey, Hanser, McKenna and Walker Cleaveland voted in favor. O’Connell and Villar voted against.

Step increase

The step and level are different from a cost of living adjustment, which keeps up with inflation. The RUSD Board last month approved an 8% cost of living adjustment for teachers in the 2023-24 school year.

For months, Racine teachers have advocated for an 8% cost of living adjustment and step increase.

After the step and level increases were approved Monday, a few dozen teachers in attendance applauded and cheered.

Coey passionately explained his reasons for supporting the step. He has received a step increase every year he has worked as a high school teacher at Kenosha Unified.

If the RUSD Board didn’t approve the step and Coey was a teacher at RUSD, he said he would immediately look for other jobs.

“I would quit that district,” Coey said. “I would go that far … If Kenosha says that, I’m done with education.”

Coey said the step increase is more important than the cost of living adjustment to help deal with inflation.

“I’m tired of this mantra of shortchanging teachers, but, ‘Hey by the way, make sure you do this other stuff for free,’” Coey said. “If people wanted to shortchange teachers, do it on the cost of living. Don’t do it on this (step).”

Board members voiced support for teachers but said approving the step, and to a lesser extent the level, will result in future financial challenges for the school district.

Jeff Serak, RUSD chief financial officer, said that with the step being approved, RUSD estimates it will have to cut 22 “positions or alternate reductions.”

Walker Cleaveland supported the step increase.

“I know we’re all concerned about finances, and that’s critically important, but if we don’t support our teachers, if we don’t have teachers who are willing to do the extra work who know that they have our backing and our support, I don’t think we have a school district,” Walker Cleaveland said. “If we have to cut other things, we have to cut other things, but we can’t cut the teachers.”

McKenna voted in favor for a similar reason.

“I felt that I needed to support the motion to be able to retain and recruit (teachers), because without that, we won’t have the most important staff to help our students to have a good education,” Mckenna said.

Docksey said she “thought and agonized a lot about this decision” because of the importance of a step increase.

Docksey voted against the step because she had concerns about the financial implications of approving it.

“The deficits that we’re looking at — if we do not start making those really hard decisions, that fund balance is going to get decreased below levels that we as the board have deemed to be acceptable,” Docksey said.

Serak said RUSD’s projected deficit for the 2023-24 school year is $31 million, and the estimated deficit for the 2024-25 school year is $37 million.

If RUSD’s general fund balance gets too low, the district’s credit rating could suffer. That would make borrowing for projects like referendum-funded construction more more expensive, which could result in more cuts.

“Our financial picture is really dire,” Docksey said. “The reality of the situation that we’re in right now makes this not an easy choice.”

Hanser supported the step increase.

“We’re not in a great financial position, but sometimes we gotta make decisions that are hard (in order) to get the attention of the folks who can help us affect change,” Hanser said. “We as a board have to hold ourselves accountable if other decisions have to be made.”

O’Connell supported the step for 2023-24 but said “a reckoning will come, and cuts will come” in the future.

“This time, for competitiveness’s sake, as a reward to the teachers for what they have dealt with in recent months and years, I’m going to support the motion,” O’Connell said. “The best I can say for our staff and for the public is, ‘Be prepared for an operating referendum at some point in the near future,’ because there is no other alternative.”

Villar agreed with the arguments to support a step but said it will eventually result in staff cuts, which is why she voted against it.

“We’re going to end up having to cut more people who just got a step and an 8% cost of living increase next year,” Villar said. “I don’t want to do that, either. I want to try to keep as many of us here as we can, and to continue to add to the deficit is going against that.”

Barbian hoped the Wisconsin Legislature would offer more help to public schools in the 2023-25 biennial budget. She wanted more state reimbursement for special education costs and a higher increase in per student funding.

“I sincerely hoped that the state of Wisconsin would value public education as much as the rest of us do,” Barbian said. “The state has not come through and helped us with funding … Public education in Wisconsin is hurting.”

RUSD will receive about a 1% increase in state funding for the next two school years, according to Serak.

That “does not, of course, keep up with inflation, much less help us pay for retaining and acquiring new staff,” Barbian said.

Hanser asked RUSD staff and the public to help the School Board advocate for better state funding for public education.

Barbian agreed.

“Something has to happen, because you think we have a deficit problem this year? Wait ‘til next year, and wait ‘til the year after that, when the floor really drops out,” Barbian said.

Level increase

O’Connell did not support the level increase because he thinks “this whole method is broken.”

He said if instructors are incentivized to earn additional education related to their area of teaching, he would be more likely to support a level increase.

“A general incentivizing of master’s and Ph.Ds are not serving our students well or serving the district well,” O’Connell said. “It seems antiquated for what we need today.”

Docksey agreed with O’Connell’s concerns but voted in favor because teachers earning additional education expected to be paid more.

“We may need to revamp the way this is done, but given that it has been our policy in the past, I feel it is unfair to penalize those who had reasonable expectation for this,” Docksey said.

Barbian, a former educator who earned a master’s degree while teaching, said she and other staff earned additional education that “enhanced how they were able to teach.”

“This was an easy decision for me” to vote in favor, Barbian said.

