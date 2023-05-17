RACINE — Students in the Racine Unified School District will receive food next school year from the same company currently providing meals to its students.
The RUSD Board during its meeting Monday awarded its food service contract to Aramark, the district’s current provider. The value of the annual contract, which will begin July 1, is more than $8.5 million, according to a board fact sheet.
The contract is for one year and can be renewed by RUSD up to five times. RUSD has the option to receive bids from other companies at any point during those five years.
Approving referendum work
The School Board also approved a guaranteed maximum price for some of the referendum-funded work at Julian Thomas Elementary School.
That work includes building a new main office and secure vestibule.
The guaranteed maximum price for construction done by the firm Selzer-Ornst is $2.129 million. The total cost of
work at Julian Thomas is estimated to be $3.15 million.
The board approved a contract for abatement services at Starbuck Middle School, too.
The
contract, worth $658,928, is with Dirty Ducts Cleaning and Environmental.
In June, the board will consider a guaranteed maximum price for
all the work required to expand Starbuck into a K-8 school. Other action
In other action, the board:
Approved a contract with McGraw Hill to provide curriculum for RUSD middle school and high school math classes. The six-year contract cannot exceed $1,238,575. Approved a contract with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt to provide curriculum for the district’s middle school English classes. The six-year contract cannot exceed $1,155,590. Approved a contract worth $114,285 for MEI-Badger Elevator to repair and modernize the elevator at Park High School.
The next RUSD Board business meeting is scheduled for June 19.
Ten photos of THE PASSIONS PROJECT | Racial and Social Justice Racine Gallery Night
Sofia Badillo
Sofia Badillo poses next to a photograph that Heidi Wagner took of her. Badillo is a Case High School senior and her passion is swimming. She began swimming competitively at age 7 and plans to swim in college.
Alex Rodriguez
Jude Smith
Jude Smith poses next to a photograph of him taken by Heidi Wagner. Smith, a Case High School sophomore, is passionate about acting.
Alex Rodriguez
Kaleah Williams
Kaleah Williams poses next to a photograph of herself taken by Heidi Wagner Thursday evening at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave. Williams is passionate about robotics.
Alex Rodriguez
Alonso Echeverria
Alonso Echeverria poses next to a photograph of himself taken by Heidi Wagner Thursday evening at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave. Echeverria's passion is music.
Alex Rodriguez
Jesus Perez
Jesus Perez poses next to a photograph of himself taken by Heidi Wagner Thursday evening at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave. Perez's passion is art.
Alex Rodriguez
Leah Starks
Leah Starks poses next to a photograph of herself taken by Heidi Wagner Thursday evening at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave. Starks is passionate about performing.
Alex Rodriguez
Ya'Niece Giovanni
Ya'Niece Giovanni poses next to a photograph of herself taken by Heidi Wagner Thursday evening at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave. Giovanni, a Case High School junior, is passionate about fashion. As a child, Giovanni remembers walking around her house in different outfits, and she has developed her own style over the years.
Alex Rodriguez
Heidi Wagner
Artist Heidi Wagner, right, chats with Racine Mayor Cory Mason during THE PASSIONS PROJECT | Racial & Social Justice Racine Gallery Night on Thursday at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave. Wagner took portraits of 10 Case High School students who shared their passions.
Alex Rodriguez
Panel discussion
Panelists talk during THE PASSIONS PROJECT | Racial & Social Justice Racine Gallery Night Thursday at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave. Panelists, from left, are Jude Smith, Sofia Badillo, Ya'Niece Giovanni, Heidi Wagner, Lydia Taft, Angelina Cruz and Reina Spicka. Wagner took portraits of 10 Case High School students, including Smith, Badillo, Giovanni and Taft, who shared their passions.
Alex Rodriguez
Checking out the other shots
Kaleah Williams looks at photographs taken by Heidi Wagner that highlight the passions of 10 Case High School students.
Alex Rodriguez
