RACINE — Students in the Racine Unified School District will receive food next school year from the same company currently providing meals to its students.

The RUSD Board during its meeting Monday awarded its food service contract to Aramark, the district’s current provider. The value of the annual contract, which will begin July 1, is more than $8.5 million, according to a board fact sheet.

The contract is for one year and can be renewed by RUSD up to five times. RUSD has the option to receive bids from other companies at any point during those five years.

Approving referendum work

The School Board also approved a guaranteed maximum price for some of the referendum-funded work at Julian Thomas Elementary School.

That work includes building a new main office and secure vestibule.

The guaranteed maximum price for construction done by the firm Selzer-Ornst is $2.129 million. The total cost of work at Julian Thomas is estimated to be $3.15 million.

The board approved a contract for abatement services at Starbuck Middle School, too.

The contract, worth $658,928, is with Dirty Ducts Cleaning and Environmental.

In June, the board will consider a guaranteed maximum price for all the work required to expand Starbuck into a K-8 school.

Other action

In other action, the board:

Approved a contract with McGraw Hill to provide curriculum for RUSD middle school and high school math classes. The six-year contract cannot exceed $1,238,575.

Approved a contract with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt to provide curriculum for the district’s middle school English classes. The six-year contract cannot exceed $1,155,590.

Approved a contract worth $114,285 for MEI-Badger Elevator to repair and modernize the elevator at Park High School.

The next RUSD Board business meeting is scheduled for June 19.

