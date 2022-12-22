RUSD board approves construction, expansion for 5 schools in long-term plans

RACINE — Several aspects of the Racine Unified School District’s long-term plans are moving ahead.
Two schools are slated to be rebuilt, two are expanding to include more grade levels and one will be renovated.
The RUSD board during its meeting Monday unanimously approved financing for three schools, hiring construction managers for two schools and hiring architectural and engineering managers for two schools.
Schulte
The board approved up to $76 million to build the new 153,000 square-foot Schulte K-8 School at a site next to Schulte Elementary. The estimated budget is $65.28 million. The new school is scheduled to open in August 2025.
Last month, the board approved adding two sixth grade classes to Schulte in 2023-24 and two seventh grade classes in 2024-25. According to RUSD, the current Schulte building does not need any renovations or additions to accommodate four extra classes.
The expanded Schulte K-7 School will have the same boundaries in 2023-24 and 2024-25 as Schulte Elementary, meaning current Schulte fifth-graders will attend Schulte for sixth grade next school year instead of Mitchell K-8 School.
The board awarded the architectural and engineering bid for the new Schulte K-8 School to Bray Architects at a cost of $2.34 million.
Red Apple
The board approved up to $55 million to build the new 114,750 square-foot Red Apple STEAM K-8 School at 1012 Center St. The estimated budget is $45.53 million.
The existing Red Apple Elementary School at 914 St. Patrick St. is scheduled to close in June 2025. The new school is scheduled to open in August 2025.
The board awarded the architectural and engineering bid for the new Red Apple K-8 school to Groth Design Group at a cost of $1.39 million.
Olympia Brown
The board approved up to $17 million to expand Olympia Brown Elementary into a K-8 school by August 2025. The estimated budget is $11.69 million.
Jerstad-Agerholm, Starbuck
Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School will receive significant renovations as part of the district’s plans. The board awarded the bid for Jerstad-Agerholm construction manager at risk to VJS Construction Services at a cost of $40.17 million.
RUSD plans to turn Starbuck Middle School into a K-8 school. The board approved awarding the bid for Starbuck construction manager at risk to Hunzinger Construction at a cost of $43 million.
The estimated project costs are $50.21 million at Jerstad-Agerholm and $47.1 million at Starbuck.
At both schools, construction work will occur in two phases, which are slated to start in spring 2023 and spring 2024. Both projects are scheduled to be completed in fall 2024.
