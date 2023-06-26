RACINE — Racine Unified workers will receive 8% pay raises next school year to keep up with inflation.

The Racine Unified School District Board during a special meeting Monday approved 8% increases to base wages as a cost of living adjustment for RUSD teachers and building service employees.

About 30 teachers at the meeting applauded when the items were passed.

In the 2022-23 school year, RUSD provided 4.7% base wage increases to employees.

Last week, leaders of Racine Educators United and the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union exchanged proposals with RUSD officials. Both unions and RUSD proposed 8% base wage increases for district employees for the 2023-24 school year.

Racine Educators United represents RUSD instructors such as teachers and educational assistants. SEIU Local 152 represents RUSD building service employees such as custodians, maintenance workers and engineers.

The School Board also approved new 2023-24 school year salary structures for three types of RUSD employees: teachers, administrators and educational assistants.

The estimated cost of raising teachers’ base wages by 8% for the 2023-24 school year is $7.44 million, according to the school district.

The estimated cost of raising administrators’ base wages by 8% for the 2023-24 school year is $2.51 million, according to the school district.

The estimated cost of raising educational assistants’ base wages by 8% for the 2023-24 school year is $928,503, according to RUSD.

