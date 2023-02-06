RACINE — The Racine Unified School District board has a new member.

During a special meeting Monday, the RUSD board appointed Ronald Wheatley to fill the seat representing District 3 that was vacated last month.

The appointment came after the board interviewed Wheatley and another candidate, Sarah Walker Cleaveland.

Wheatley will be sworn in during the board’s Feb. 20 business meeting.

Wheatley, a retiree who said he moved to Racine nine years ago, looks forward to helping the local community.

“My mission here today is to collaborate and build a strong foundation for teachers and students in my local neighborhood and community,” Wheatley said. “I really think that there’s a need for people at the grassroots.”

Wheatley hopes he can help the school district instill values and life skills in students such as communication, decision-making and interpersonal skills.

“These values and life skills gained by the students can become a conduit for the students in going further in life and in education,” Wheatley said.

Wheatley is only guaranteed to have a position on the board for about two months, since voters will elect a District 3 board member to a three-year term in the April 4 election.

Wheatley said he intends to run as a write-in candidate, and Walker Cleaveland will be on the April ballot.

