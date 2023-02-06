RACINE — The Racine Unified School District board has a new member.
During a special meeting Monday, the RUSD board appointed Ronald Wheatley to fill the seat representing District 3 that was vacated
last month.
The appointment came after the board interviewed Wheatley and another candidate, Sarah Walker Cleaveland.
Wheatley will be sworn in during the board’s Feb. 20 business meeting.
Wheatley, a retiree who said he moved to Racine nine years ago, looks forward to helping the local community.
“My mission here today is to collaborate and build a strong foundation for teachers and students in my local neighborhood and community,” Wheatley said. “I really think that there’s a need for people at the grassroots.”
Wheatley hopes he can help the school district instill values and life skills in students such as communication, decision-making and interpersonal skills.
“These values and life skills gained by the students can become a conduit for the students in going further in life and in education,” Wheatley said.
Wheatley is only guaranteed to have a position on the board for about two months, since voters will elect a District 3 board member to a three-year term in the April 4 election.
Wheatley said he intends to run as a write-in candidate, and Walker Cleaveland will be on the April ballot.
Troy Collier, who works as a Community Connector, explains the RUSD program.
12 photos from RUSD's 'Winterfest' party for Intellectually Disabled students
Jarkavian and his friends
Jarkavian Milsap poses for a photo with his friends Friday at Infusino's,
3301 Washington Ave.
Alex Rodriguez
Busting a move
A participant of RUSD's 'Winterfest' party for Intellectually Disabled students busts a move Friday at Infusino's,
3301 Washington Ave.
Alex Rodriguez
Showing your moves
David Ramirez dances friends during Winterfest, an event put together by Racine Unified as an end-of-the-year celebration for students in the Intellectually Disabled program. Students from Park, Horlick and Case high schools attended the event at Infusino's,
3301 Washington Ave., on Friday.
Alex Rodriguez
Group Shot
Staff from Horlick High School, Margie Sauder, left, and Patty Thomas, third from left, dance with students during Winterfest, an event put together by Racine Unified as an end-of-the-year celebration for students in the Intellectually Disabled program. Students from Park, Horlick and Case high schools attended the event at Infusino's, 3301 Washington Ave., on Friday.
Alex Rodriguez
On the dance floor
Charlie Baker, an education assistant at Park High School, dances with students during Winterfest, an event put together by Racine Unified as an end-of-the-year celebration for students in the Intellectually Disabled program. Students from Park, Horlick and Case high schools attended the event at Infusino's, 3301 Washington Ave., on Friday.
Alex Rodriguez
Aiden Burgess
Aiden Burgess dances during Winterfest, an event put together by Racine Unified as an end-of-the-year celebration for students in the Intellectually Disabled program. Students from Park, Horlick and Case high schools attended the event at Infusino's, 3301 Washington Ave., on Friday.
Alex Rodriguez
Gangs all here
Alex Rodriguez
Keion Brisco busts a move
Keion Brisco dances during Winterfest, an event put together by Racine Unified as an end-of-the-year celebration for students in the Intellectually Disabled program. Students from Park, Horlick and Case high schools attended the event at Infusino's, 3301 Washington Ave., on Friday.
Alex Rodriguez
Picture time
Candy Lepow, left, educational assistant for RUSD, takes a photo with Noah Pasch during Winterfest, an event put together by Racine Unified as an end-of-the-year celebration for students in the Intellectually Disabled program. Students from Park, Horlick and Case high schools attended the event at Infusino's, 3301 Washington Ave., on Friday.
Alex Rodriguez
Cinnamon Sheldon and her class
Cinnamon Sheldon and her class take a photo during Winterfest, an event put together by Racine Unified as an end-of-the-year celebration for students in the Intellectually Disabled program. Students from Park, Horlick and Case high schools attended the event at Infusino's, 3301 Washington Ave., on Friday.
Alex Rodriguez
Clap your hands
Esteban Sauceda, right, helps Joey May clap his hands to the rhythm of a song during Winterfest, an event put together by Racine Unified as an end-of-the-year celebration for students in the Intellectually Disabled program. Students from Park, Horlick and Case high schools attended the event at Infusino's, 3301 Washington Ave., on Friday.
Alex Rodriguez
A special visit
David Ramirez talks to Mount Pleasant Police officers Matt Kwapil and Dan Neumann. Kwapil and Neumann run the Lakeside Mount Pleasant COP house, 2237 Mead St., which Ramirez frequents. Ramirez said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.
Alex Rodriguez
