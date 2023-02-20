RACINE — The Racine Unified School District board unanimously approved $80 million in referendum money to renovate three schools during its business meeting Monday.

The board allocated up to $40 million to expand and renovate Mitchell K-8 School. The current budget is $31.63 million, and work is scheduled to be completed by August 2025.

The board allocated up to $24 million to renovate S.C. Johnson Elementary School. That work has a current budget of $18.9 million and is scheduled to be done by August 2025.

The board allocated up to $16 million to renovate Fratt Elementary School. The current budget is $11.9 million, and work is scheduled to be completed by August 2026.

Not all of the $80 million toward work at Mitchell, S.C. Johnson and Fratt will necessarily be spent. The estimated budgets of the three projects total $62.33 million.

During last month’s business meeting, the board allocated up to $191.9 million in referendum dollars for work at Horlick, Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School, Starbuck school, Julian Thomas Elementary and Hammes Field at Case High School.

A Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in April 2022 allowed RUSD to move forward with its 30-year, $1 billion referendum, which passed by five votes in April 2020.

Design cost increases

The school board approved increasing design costs by about $1.13 million for three referendum-funded projects.

During the board’s Feb. 6 school board work session, Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operating officer, said the design increases will not impact the overall project costs because they will be “absorbed through the long-range facilities master plan budgeted soft costs.”

The board approved increasing costs for Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School design services from $666,358.38 to $1,521,390. That is an increase of about 128%.

Work to renovate and expand Jerstad-Agerholm is estimated to cost $55.87 million and be done by August 2024.

The board approved increasing costs for Starbuck school design services from $574,126.96 to $700,695.96. That is an increase of about 22%.

The total cost is projected to be $54.24 million to expand Starbuck from a middle school into a K-8 school, which is scheduled to be done by August 2024.

The board approved increasing costs for Hammes Field at Case High School design services from $154,000 to $302,200. That is an increase of about 96%.

Work at Hammes Field is estimated to cost $9.31 million and be done by September 2023.

Regarding a potential donation related to work at Hammes Field, Reynolds said Monday that the school district is still working with the donor.

“I imagine that within the next month or two we will have information to share,” Reynolds said.

New member sworn in

Ronald Wheatley was sworn in Monday as a new RUSD board member.

On Feb. 6, the RUSD board appointed Wheatley to fill the seat representing District 3 that was vacated last month by Dulce Cervantes.

Wheatley was sworn in by Kristin Cafferty, Racine County Circuit Court Judge.

Wheatley is only guaranteed to hold the seat for less than two months, since voters will elect a District 3 board member to a three-year term in the April 4 election.

Wheatley said he intends to run in the election as a write-in candidate. Sarah Walker Cleaveland, who the RUSD board interviewed on Feb. 6, will have her name on the April ballot.

Other business

The board approved a contract for the second phase of the school district’s floor scrubber replacement plan at a cost of $173,475.48.

The second phase is scheduled to replace 19 scrubbers and five squeegees that will be used throughout the school district.