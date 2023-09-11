RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board accepted the resignations of two board members during a special meeting Monday.

Ally Docksey, board vice president, called the resignations “unfortunate” but said that “life happens.”

Board members Auntavia Jackson and Matthew Hanser resigned effective Aug. 31.

Because of events in his personal life, Hanser moved to Kenosha, so he is no longer eligible to be on the RUSD board.

Hanser, who had been on the board since 2016, said resigning was “a very bittersweet decision.”

Jackson, who had been on the board since 2021, did not specify a reason for stepping down in her resignation letter to the board.

Jackson wrote that she enjoyed serving students, parents, teachers and staff at RUSD for the past two years, and that she appreciated working with board members, superintendents and administration.

Hanser represented District 8, which covers North Bay, Wind Point and parts of Caledonia.

Jackson represented District 6, which covers Downtown Racine and the surrounding area.

People interested in filling the vacated positions must reside in and be eligible to vote in their districts.

Maps of the districts can be found at www.rusd.org/about/board-education/board-election-information.

Candidates need to file a letter of interest, resume, declaration of candidacy and campaign registration statement forms. Those forms also can be found at www.rusd.org/about/board-education/board-election-information.

Completed paperwork must be submitted by Wednesday at 5 p.m. to the RUSD Superintendent’s Office, 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street, Building 1, or by emailing Elizabeth Tobias at elizabeth.tobias@rusd.org.

The letter of interest should include the person’s name, residential address, email address, phone number and reasons for wanting to serve on the board.

People with questions about the appointment process should contact Tobias or call 262-631-7064.

If either vacancy has more than two applications, the School Board plans to hold a special meeting on Sept. 19 to narrow the applicants to two candidates.

The School Board plans to interview candidates and make the two appointments during its Sept. 25 business meeting.

The person appointed to represent District 6 will complete Jackson’s three-year term that ends April 21, 2024.

The person appointed to represent District 8 will serve until April 21, 2024. A special election for District 8 will then be held in April 2024. The winner will have a one-year term ending in April 2025.

Both positions pay $3,600 per year.

New pharmacy benefit manager

During its work session meeting Monday, the School Board discussed changing the RUSD pharmacy benefit manager from Express Scripts to Rightway Health.

A pharmacy benefit manager negotiates the prices of prescription drugs.

If approved, the change would take place Jan. 1, 2024. The move would save the district an estimated $1.5 million in its first year, according to a review done by insurance company Brown & Brown.

“I’m really struck by the price difference, and I’m just hoping we’re not getting less value for our dollar,” board member Theresa Villar said.

Board President Jane Barbian shared a similar concern, saying she wants to make sure “that we’re not leaving our staff in a bad situation; of course, you don’t know that until the change actually happens.”

Jerstad-Agerholm engineering increase

The board discussed authorizing an increase from $110,790 to $234,350 for electrical engineering work as part of the renovations to Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School. That is an increase of $123,560.

According to Ryan Schmidt, senior project manager at CG Schmidt, the firm working with RUSD on referendum-funded projects, the cost increase would be covered by project contingency funds and will not affect the total budget cost for work at Jerstad-Agerholm.

Replacing fridges, freezers

The School Board discussed buying five reach-in refrigerators, five reach-in freezers and four milk coolers to replace the district’s existing units.

RUSD administration recommends contracting with DA Berther, a Milwaukee-based business, at a cost of $117,945 to buy the refrigerators, freezers and coolers.

The board did not take action on items during the work session.

The RUSD Board has a business meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Mygatts Room at the RUSD Administrative Service Campus Building 1, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

