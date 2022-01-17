RUSD announces inaugural MLK Essay & Art Contest winners

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District has announced the winners in its inaugural MLK Essay & Art Contest.
Held to honor and celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the contest showcased the art and writing skills of RUSD students. Winners were selected at elementary, middle and high school levels.
Art contest
Art contest winners are:
GRADES K-1
- “I Have A Dream” by Solana Malacara, Gifford K-8.
GRADES 2-3
- “Number One King” by Rocio Del Mar Berrios, Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary.
- “You will Win a Friend” by Desire Siller, Gilmore Fine Arts.
GRADES 4-5
- “A collection of Poetry about Dr. King” by Elizabeth Schwandt and Grace Knapp, Gilmore Fine Arts.
- “MLK Brave” by Savio Malacara, Gifford K-8.
- “The Peace Podium” by Adelle Alexander, Alessandra Artega, Abby Babington, Dani Billips, Skylynn Dyess, Victoria Edwards, Lydia Gardner, AJ Goss, Londyn Hall, Dashariyana Harris, Ava Kerbawy, Fiona Marini, Ariela Martin, Aydrien Morgan, Evey Pachniak, Nicholas Payne, Alexis Perez, Bianca Rojas, Kaylan Sims, Ava Spackman, Nyiana Towner, Kendall Truss, Aubree VanDyke, Jalissa Villarreal and Anari Young at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary.
GRADES 6-8
- “MLK Memory” made by Sophie Pichelman, Jerstad-Agerholm K-8.
- “A Portrait of MLK” by Xai (Alexa) Perez, Izzy (Isabelle) Botelho, Beatriz Puentes Garcia and Ana King, Jerstad-Agerholm K-8.
- “I Had a Dream” by Kameron Davis, Jerstad-Agerholm K-8.
GRADES 9-12
- “Dr. King’s Last Speech” by David Rivera-Gonzalez, Giavaughni Robbins, Jaden Ludwigson, Jacob Clemons and Nick Donaldson (Case High School and Walden III).
Essay contest
Essay contest winners are:
GRADES K-1
- “The Power of Nonviolence” by Ruthvik Kothapally, Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary.
GRADES 6-8
- “Martin Luther King Jr.: A Living Example” by Claire Phillips, Gilmore Fine Arts.
- “MLK Jr. Poem” by Jackson Dupuis, Jerstad-Agerholm K-8.
- “Letter from Birmingham Jail” by Aarya Zore, Walden III.
GRADES 9-12
“The Change Our Family Needs” by Alexander Gonzales, Case High School.