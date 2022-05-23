RUSD announces annual Encore! Award winners

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District celebrated its annual Encore! Awards in Education with a special ceremony for the 2022 recipients May 5 at Memorial Hall.

This year 56 RUSD staff members were recognized for showing evidence of fostering excellent academic achievement, living out the RUSD core values and/or implementing an innovative program in their school.

RUSD superintendent Eric Gallien and School Board president Jane Barbian were joined by State Superintendent Jill Underly in congratulating the winners during the event. Encore winners for 2022 are:

Administrative Services Campus: Andrea Rittgers, executive director of student services; Eryn Catlin, program support and diagnostic teacher.

Bull Early Education Center: Crystal Starrett, speech and language pathologist; Jeana Eaton, special education assistant.

Case High School: Erica Buskirk, culinary arts teacher; Tim Petricek, special education teacher

Jones: Betsy Rousar, head engineer; Viviana Chairez, head clerical.

Fratt: Ruza Milicevic, custodian; Carrie Vanko, fourth-grade teacher.

Gifford: Aimee Wendt, kindergarten teacher; David Jacobs, math teacher.

Gilmore Fine Arts: Bailey Lundy, fourth-grade teacher; Kelly Hoaglund-Zumstein, school psychologist.

Goodland Montessori: Suzanne Coe, nurse; Natalia Rasavong, tech integrator.

Horlick High School: Kathryn Schnetzky, counselor; Cassandra Daft, teacher.

Janes: Maria Del Mar Rivera, second- and third-grade dual language teacher.

Jefferson Lighthouse: Robert Champagne, fifth-grade teacher; Deborah Ross, second-grade teacher.

Jerstad-Agerholm: Amanda Neumann, assistant principal; Fran Carini, sixth-grade teacher.

Julian Thomas: Clarissa Braun, dual Language teacher; Magda Parrilli, dual language educational assistant.

Knapp: Katherine Kusters, special education teacher; Kelly Szwedo, special education teacher.

Mitchell: Molly Szymandera, registered nurse; Alena Fiala, ESL teacher.

Olympia Brown: Thomas Nelson and Paige Kiesler, youth advocates.

Park High School: Carey Palacios, ESL teacher; Allyson Betker, teacher.

Racine Alternative learning: Nicholas Petersen, SPURSS teacher; Wei Tao, transitions teacher.

Racine Alternative learning/virtual learning: Michelle Floryance, virtual learning online mentor; Suellen Krahn, K-5 elementary teacher.

Red Apple: Amanda McRae, second-grade teacher; Leslie Martinez, third-grade teacher.

Roosevelt: Cindy Andersen, educational assistant; Margaret Kahn, teacher.

Schulte: Steven Nienhaus, fifth-grade teacher; Patricia Gengozian, food service.

SC Johnson: Charease Lyons, psychologist; Kristie Cushman, instructional coach.

Starbuck IB: Moriah Ade, special education teacher; Wesley Zepecki-Davison, sixth-grade math teacher.

The REAL School: Erik Dial, counselor; Henry Reichenbach, social worker.

Wadewitz: Dave Haselhuhn, third-grade teacher; Casandra Henningfeld, speech and language pathologist.

Walden III: Jessica Feltes, eighth-grade ELA teacher; Kurt Mandli, head engineer.

West Ridge: Jeremy Topczewski, art teacher; Kathy Vogt, secretary.

Friend of Education Award: Liz Powell, Racine Community Foundation; Deontrae Mayfield, The Main Project and Cafe.

Beacon Award: John Surendonk, Gifford planetarium director.

