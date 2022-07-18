RUSD announces 2022 James F. Gilmore Citizenship-Leadership Awards

RACINE — Each year, several Racine Unified School District schools honor fifth-grade students for outstanding citizenship and leadership with the James F. Gilmore Citizenship-Leadership Award. These students possess such characteristics as positive attitudes, cooperation, courtesy and service to school. The 2022 honorees are:
- Ryan Schrank, Schulte Elementary School. Schrank was honored for excelling in academics, for being respectful towards his peers and adults, honest, helpful, fair, hard-working, involved in various school activities and advocating for others.
- Natalie Deschler, Schulte Elementary School. Deschler is described as having a heart for others and is not afraid to show empathy, compassion and grace to people. She excels in academics, is creative and enjoys volunteer work. Deschler has been a Schulte student leader for two years and involved in both orchestra and band in addition to other outside extracurricular activities.
- Darren Keopanya, Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School. Keopanva has always excelled academically and exemplifies all of the IB learner profile traits. He is an artist, musician, athlete and treats everyone he comes into contact with with kindness and respect. Keopanva helps his peers and teachers whenever necessary and is very selfless in all he does.
- Bristol Staufenbeil, Wadewitz Elementary School. Staufenbeil was chosen for the Gilmore Award because she has shown respect, responsibility, safety and grit; is respectful toward her peers and adults; and is willing to work with other students as a tutor in math and reading.
- Isabella Cardenas, Wadewitz Elementary School. Cardenas was honored for doing her best in academics, obeying school rules and helping other students academically. Her positive influence and determination in school is reflected in her daily interactions with her classmates, as well as in her grades and test scores. She was also involved in various school activities.
- Delaney Chvilicek, Gilmore Fine Arts. Chvilicek was honored for being an exceptional student leader, and for being kind and respectful to students and staff. She also excels in both academics and the arts.
- Isabella Coleman and Zuki Dao, Julian Thomas Elementary School. Coleman and Dao were honored for being outstanding leaders. They consistently follow
- the school’s “Tornado Path” and represent the fifth grade on the Student Leadership Team and Student Council. They have participated in extracurricular activities while excelling in their academics.
- Elie Dahlke and Lilliana Woodell, Red Apple Elementary
School. Dahlke and Woodell were honored for outstanding citizenship, leadership and academic excellence. They demonstrated cooperation, courtesy, and service in the classroom and school. Dahlke and Woodell consistently set a good example for other students, and serve as role models for academic achievement and social responsibility.