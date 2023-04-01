RACINE — The Racine Unified School District has piloted a new offering for Academies of Racine students that could put them at the helm of multi-billion dollar companies one day.

It’s a Lean Six Sigma certification being offered thanks to a partnership with Gateway Technical College. The first students to test it out were juniors and seniors in the manufacturing and accounting pathways at the Academies of Racine-Case.

“This opportunity was brought to us from an RUSD employee who thought it could be valuable to our students,” said Alex DeBaker, executive director of academies and transformation. “When we brought it to our advisory board, they all felt strongly that it would give students a competitive advantage in the workplace.”

Lean Six Sigma is a team-focused managerial approach to improve performance by reducing waste, standardizing processes and streamlining operations.

There are various Six Sigma certifications one can receive, ranging from white belt certification to master black belt.

The RUSD students are receiving white belt training and could receive white belt certifications, meaning they demonstrate an introductory level knowledge of the fundamental Six Sigma concepts.

The students are being taught by Jenelle Zito, who is RUSD’s director of continuous improvement and program evaluation and also has a Lean Six Sigma black belt certification from Gateway.

“What we are doing is giving students the base knowledge of what Lean Six Sigma is in order to help them in both manufacturing and the financial industry,” Zito said. “It gives them that base knowledge that they can then take on to wherever they go beyond high school and use the things they learn in their future careers.”

The students in training have gone through various exercises to better understand the Lean Six Sigma approach, including manufacturing simulations.

“The students really enjoyed seeing how quickly they could get their raw material produced,” Zito said, adding that students noticed how different barriers like bottlenecks could slow down the manufacturing process and reduce efficiency.

For the accounting students, it was the financial components that stuck out to them. They did an activity where they pretended to be Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and were able to see how much money a company can lose due to factors like human error and returns.

“There is no business that exists to this day that could not use some form of Lean Six Sigma,” Zito said. “Doing work more efficiently, creating standardized work and reducing wasteful processes is beneficial for any industry.”

And that is why Racine Unified felt this training was such a good fit for its students.

“Part of the Academies experience is to give students access to certifications that will prepare them for the workforce,” DeBaker said. “Employers benefit by working with graduates that understand how change happens and how to implement a problem-solving process to come to a solution.”

The Academies of Racine offer more than 55 industry certifications to students, ranging from fundamentals of mechanical systems to certified nursing assistant, and there are plans to add even more in the future.

That includes expanding the Lean Six Sigma white belt training to even more students, starting with those in the International Baccalaureate pathway at the Academies of Racine-Case this spring, and then moving on to the manufacturing and accounting students at both the Academies of Racine-Horlick and Park in the 2023-24 school year.

"I think this is a good opportunity, said Maddie Cerny, a junior at Case who went through the training. “We actually get to learn things that will help us for our future and future careers that I don't think a lot of people would find out about until they enter the workforce.”

In photos and video: Goodland Montessori School students, mayor work to 'Save Soil' Goodland Montessori School student Kattelaya Lillo goes over what her school has been doing to compost Racine Mayor Cory Mason explains the importance of soil and issues Save Soil Day proclamation Dave Backmann, president of Greening Greater Racine, explains a world of desertification Racine Mayor Cory Mason Dave Backmann Kattelaya Lillo speaks Goodland Montessori School third and fourth grade students Digging through the dirt Kattelaya Lillo Kattelaya Lillo and Chris Mannion