RSO announces Young Artists' Competition

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra invites students studying orchestral instruments or piano in grades nine to 12 to compete in the 2022 Racine Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists’ Competition.
The first-place winner will perform with the Racine Symphony at the April 10 Masterworks concert. Cash prizes will be awarded as follows: First place, $800; second, $600; and third, $400. Rules and requirements are:
- Open to applicants from Racine County and current students of Racine Symphony Orchestra musicians.
- Open to students studying piano, string (including harp and classical guitar), wind, brass, and percussion instruments
- Repertoire must be a concerto from the standard orchestral repertoire and readily available.
- Performance time for the competition is a required single, full movement of the selected concerto.
- Memorization is not required, but recommended.
- Auditions must be performed with piano accompaniment. Contestants must provide their own accompanist.
- Contestants must furnish four copies of the solo part of the audition piece for the judges to use.
- No changes in repertoire are allowed after approval.
- Competitors should plan to be present at least 30 minutes before their assigned audition time.
- The competition will take place regardless of weather conditions.
- Applications must be postmarked by Friday, Jan. 14.
Final musical selections are subject to approval by Pasquale Laurino, RSO artistic director.
The first-place winner must be available to perform as guest soloist with the RSO at 3 p.m. April 10, as well as rehearsals at 7:30 p.m. April 5, 7 and 8.
Family, teachers and friends of competing musicians are invited to attend the competition at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers. For more information, send email to heather@racinesymphony or call 262-636-9285.