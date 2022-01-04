RSO announces Young Artists' Competition

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra invites students studying orchestral instruments or piano in grades nine to 12 to compete in the 2022 Racine Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists’ Competition.

The first-place winner will perform with the Racine Symphony at the April 10 Masterworks concert. Cash prizes will be awarded as follows: First place, $800; second, $600; and third, $400. Rules and requirements are:

Open to applicants from Racine County and current students of Racine Symphony Orchestra musicians.

Open to students studying piano, string (including harp and classical guitar), wind, brass, and percussion instruments

Repertoire must be a concerto from the standard orchestral repertoire and readily available.

Performance time for the competition is a required single, full movement of the selected concerto.

Memorization is not required, but recommended.

Auditions must be performed with piano accompaniment. Contestants must provide their own accompanist.

Contestants must furnish four copies of the solo part of the audition piece for the judges to use.

No changes in repertoire are allowed after approval.

Competitors should plan to be present at least 30 minutes before their assigned audition time.

The competition will take place regardless of weather conditions.

Applications must be postmarked by Friday, Jan. 14.

Final musical selections are subject to approval by Pasquale Laurino, RSO artistic director.

The first-place winner must be available to perform as guest soloist with the RSO at 3 p.m. April 10, as well as rehearsals at 7:30 p.m. April 5, 7 and 8.

Family, teachers and friends of competing musicians are invited to attend the competition at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers. For more information, send email to heather@racinesymphony or call 262-636-9285.

