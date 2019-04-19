RACINE — Racine Rotary Clubs have had a long and proud tradition of hosting “Post Prom” since 1953. On Saturday, May 18, 2019, The Racine Founders Rotary Club will once again proudly host Post Prom at Racine’s Festival Hall and Paul P. Harris Rotary Park. This event is truly a Racine treasure that has grown to include nine area high schools and over 1,300 participants. The theme for this year’s Post Prom is “Captured by a Dream.”
New this year, Racine Founders Rotary Club is honored to also host and facilitate the “A Night to Remember,” which will occur the day after Post Prom on Sunday, May 19, 2019. While this event has occurred for several years, 2019 will mark the first year the Rotary Club is organizing the event.
A Night to Remember provides individuals with special needs between ages 15-30 with celebrity-style treatment at no cost to the participants. It is an important and popular event that makes a positive impact on all who attend. Rotary is proud to continue this tradition in Racine.
Regarding the change, event co-chair Sara Luther said, “The ‘A Night to Remember’ Prom is an amazing offering for the Racine community. Rotary is a service organization – so this fits our mission and frankly, the individuals who serve as Rotarians have a special place in their hearts for this community gem. It will be an absolute honor to continue this wonderful offering.”
For information on attending and volunteering for “A Night to Remember,” visit www.antrprom.com.
For more information, call Sara Luther (262-408-7441), Kelli Stein (262-989-0183), or email racineprom@gmail.com.
