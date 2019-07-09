RACINE — Five graduates from local high schools received scholarship awards totaling up to $10,000 from the Racine Founders Rotary Club on June 21.
Dennis J. Barry STRIVE Scholarships are awarded annually by the club in memory of Dennis Barry, a long-standing and energized Rotarian. Winners display many positive attributes including “Service above Self,” the Rotary International motto coined by founder and Racine native Paul Harris.
“Academic improvement, community service and leadership are among the accomplishments of our winners as they strive towards success in life and support for Racine,” said John Busey, who chairs the Scholarship Committee.
This year’s scholarship winners include:
- Paige Betthauser, a Union Grove High School graduate who will attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to study nursing;
- Kejuan Goldsmith, a Case High School graduate who will attend UW-Green Bay;
- Isabella Nelson, a Case High School graduate who will attend UW-Platteville to study criminal justice;
- Zaneiya Paige, a Case High School graduate who will attend Alverno College or UW-Parkside to study hematology; and
- Easton Williams, a Real School graduate who will attend Concordia University to study athletic training.
The scholarships are funded by the Dennis Barry STRIVE Scholarship Golf Classic, set for Monday, Sept. 9 at Racine Country Club. The cost is $170 per golfer or $680 for a group of four and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, lunch, dinner and an opportunity to win prizes. For more information, email Patrick.Booth@ccbtechnology.com.
