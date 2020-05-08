Rotary Club awards Strive scholarships to local graduates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Five graduates from area high schools recently received scholarship awards totaling $10,000 from the Racine Founders Rotary Club, demonstrating the club’s commitment and encouragement of Racine’s youth.

Dennis J. Barry Strive Scholarships are awarded annually by the club in memory of Dennis Barry, a long-standing and energized Rotarian. Winners display many positive attributes including “Service above Self,” the Rotary International motto coined by founder Paul P. Harris who was born in Racine.

This year’s scholarship winners are: Ayanna Crenshaw, a graduate of The Prairie School who will study arts and sciences at Carthage College; Sofia Ferrer, a graduate of Case High School who will study pre-med at UW-Madison; Brock Naidl, a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School who will study neurobiology at UW-Madison; Josephine Bennett, a graduate of Park High School who will study special education at UW-LaCrosse; and Megan McGinnis, a graduate of Case High School who will study education at Louisiana State University.

“Academic improvement, community service and leadership are among the accomplishments of our winners,” said Rotarian John Busey, who chairs the scholarship committee. “Racine’s future is brighter than ever because of their strong mindedness and compassion for others.”

The scholarships are funded by the Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship Golf Classic, which is typically held in September but not yet scheduled for 2020.

