 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rotary awards grads with $10,000 in scholarships
0 Comments

Rotary awards grads with $10,000 in scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis J. Barry Strive Scholarship recipients 2021

Winners of the 2021 Dennis J. Barry Strive Scholarships were honored by the Racine Founders Rotary Club during the club's meeting June 4 at the Racine Country Club. Scholarship committee chair Ashley Staeck (center) presented $2,000 scholarship certificiates to these graduating seniors: From left, Elizabeth Czosnek, Jovanna Hernandez, William Yunker and Logan Muffick.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — Five graduates from area high schools recently received scholarship awards totaling $10,000 from the Racine Founders Rotary Club, demonstrating the club’s commitment and encouragement of Racine’s youth.

Dennis J. Barry Strive Scholarships are awarded annually by the club in memory of Dennis Barry, a long-standing and energized Rotarian. Winners display many positive attributes including “Service above Self,” the Rotary International motto coined by founder Paul P. Harris who was born in Racine.

“This scholarship is designed to be unique among scholarships,” said Rotarian Ashley Staeck, who chairs the scholarship committee. “It’s intended for students who began their high school career with grades that did not reflect their potential but by their senior year have shown significant improvement in their academic ability.”

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

  • Elizabeth Czosnek, a Park High School graduate who will study forensics at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
  • William Yunker, a graduate of IForward online who previously attended Racine Lutheran High School who will study business at Gateway Technical College.
  • Jovanna Hernandez, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate who will study biological science (pre-dental) at Marquette University.
  • Logan Muffick, a Waterford High School graduate who will study environmental science at the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
  • Samuel Albright, a graduate of Horlick High School who will attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

The scholarships are funded by the Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship Golf Classic, which is typically held in September but not yet scheduled for 2021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

One dead after a truck hit pedestrians at a Florida Pride parade

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A+

16 RUSD schools recognized by DPI

RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin Rtl Center has recognized area schools for successfully building …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News