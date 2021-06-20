Rotary awards grads with $10,000 in scholarships

RACINE — Five graduates from area high schools recently received scholarship awards totaling $10,000 from the Racine Founders Rotary Club, demonstrating the club’s commitment and encouragement of Racine’s youth.

Dennis J. Barry Strive Scholarships are awarded annually by the club in memory of Dennis Barry, a long-standing and energized Rotarian. Winners display many positive attributes including “Service above Self,” the Rotary International motto coined by founder Paul P. Harris who was born in Racine.

“This scholarship is designed to be unique among scholarships,” said Rotarian Ashley Staeck, who chairs the scholarship committee. “It’s intended for students who began their high school career with grades that did not reflect their potential but by their senior year have shown significant improvement in their academic ability.”