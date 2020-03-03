Roosevelt Elementary Students Celebrate Black History Month
Roosevelt Elementary School students know how to bust a move. And those moves were on display during the school-wide Black History Month program on Wednesday, Feb. 26. For the last several weeks, students in grades 4K-5 have been learning about influential African American leaders in history. Students learned about all types of black leaders from Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and entertainers such as hip hop group Run DMC and actor/rapper Will Smith. During a special performance, each grade sang and danced to a different song showcasing what they have learned and who they have learned about.

 Submitted Photo

