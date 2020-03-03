Roosevelt Elementary Students Celebrate Black History Month

Roosevelt Elementary School students know how to bust a move. And those moves were on display during the school-wide Black History Month program on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the last several weeks, students in grades 4K-5 have been learning about influential African American leaders in history. Students learned about all types of black leaders from Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and entertainers such as hip hop group Run DMC and actor/rapper Will Smith.

During a special performance, each grade sang and danced to a different song showcasing what they have learned and who they have learned about.