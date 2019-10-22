RACINE — The Racine Lutheran High School Theater Department is scheduled to perform “Christmas Belles” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, and Nov. 8-9 at the school, 251 Luedtke Ave.
A church Christmas program spins out of control in this Southern farce about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator.
It’s Christmas-time in the small town of Fayro, Texas, and the Futrelle Sisters — Frankie, Twink and Honey Raye — are not exactly in a festive mood.
A cranky Frankie is weeks overdue with her second set of twins. Twink, recently jilted and bitter about it, is in jail for inadvertently burning down half the town. And hot-flash-suffering Honey Raye is desperately trying to keep the Tabernacle of the Lamb’s Christmas program from spiraling into chaos.
But things are not looking too promising: Miss Geneva, the ousted director of the previous 27 productions, is ruthless in her attempts to take over the show. The celebrity guest Santa Claus — played by Frankie’s long-suffering husband, Dub — is passing a kidney stone. One of the shepherds refuses to watch over his flock by night without pulling his little red wagon behind him.
And the entire cast is dropping like flies due to food poisoning from the Band Boosters’ Pancake Supper.
When Frankie lets slip a family secret that has been carefully guarded for decades, all hope for a successful Christmas program seems lost, even with an Elvis impersonator at the manger. But in true Futrelle fashion, the feuding sisters find a way to pull together in order to present a Christmas program the citizens of Fayro will never forget.
Their holiday journey through a misadventure-filled Christmas Eve is guaranteed to bring joy to your world.
Tickets are available at the door. The cost is $5 for adults, $4 for adults 55 and older and $4 for high school students. Middle school and grade school students are admitted free.
Advance-purchase tickets can be reserved by calling the school at 262-637-6538.
