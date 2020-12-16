RLHS Students of Month named

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School announced senior Nathan Zawicki was selected as the Student of the Month for October and senior Camille Juga for November.

Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2020-21 school year theme, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear?”

Zawicki’s nominating teacher shared: “Nathan is a model student. He is prepared and engaged, plus he is always friendly and supportive of the class. He leads with cheerful enthusiasm, and he promotes joy in others around him. He is quick-witted in understanding what is discussed, and he makes connections between different ideas and regular life application. Nathan is a faithful student who genuinely cares about the truth of God’s Word.”

Juga’s nominating teacher shared: “Camille exudes a joyful personality. She cares for, serves, and respects others. She is a witness of her faith, and she makes a positive impact on those around her. A diligent student, Camille is insightful and always willing to help her peers succeed. Her work ethic and strength of character are evident in her academic pursuits, as well as her participation in multiple extracurricular activities. Camille shows great leadership in her role as captain of the cross country team. She uses kindness, encouragement, and positivity to motivate her teammates to complete to the best of their ability.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0