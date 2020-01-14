Riverport Chorus Diva Quest contest set for Feb. 8

BURLINGTON — The Riverport Chorus Diva Quest Singing Scholarship Contest is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

These young women from southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois high schools will compete for the top prize of a $1,000 scholarship: Madison Sheen, Westosha High School; Savannah Fisher, Anna Perrine and Emma Perrine, Wilmot High School; Loriann Bowdish, Alden Hebron High School; Alison Pinchard, Union Grove High School; Joslyn Hill and Katie Larsen, Shoreland Lutheran High School; and Serena Vasquez, Horlick High School. The public will be able to vote for their favorite contestant.

The program will include entertainment by the Riverport Chorus, Cat’s Pajamas Vocal Band acapella group and Liv Shreve, 2019 Diva Quest Scholarship winner from Indian Trail High School.

Tickets cost $17 in advance and $20 at the door, and $12 for ages 11 and younger. There is no charge for ages 4 and younger. Tickets are available at Nelson’s Mane Concern in Burlington or call 262-763-5101 or 262-210-1348, or Sue Williams at 262-889-8146.