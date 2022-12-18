River Bend offers Winter Break Nature Camp

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road is offering Winter Break Nature Camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Dec. 27-30, for youth ages 7 to 12.

Campers will build camp fires, snow shoe (weather dependent), track wildlife, enjoy archery, cook over the fire and explore River Bend in the winter.

Youth can attend one or more days. The cost is $45 per day. Registration is required; go to RiverBendRacine.org or call 262-639-1515.

Crime scene course offered at UWP

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Criminal Justice Department will offer the “Critical Thinking in Death Scene Investigation” course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 9-15 for the Winterim 2023 semester.

The course seeks to challenge students’ investigative skills through critical thinking and attention to detail. This six-day workshop walks through the five manners of death (natural, accidental, suicide, homicide, and undetermined), with lecture-style presentations from local experts in the morning and group work in the afternoon. A “life-sized” recreation of one of the “nutshells” will then be presented for students to put their skills to the test on the ﬁnal day of class.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Criminal Justice Department will also host a free community visit day from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in the Black Box Theater, 900 Wood Road. Centered around Francis Glessner Lee’s Nutshell Studies of Unexplained Deaths, guests are invited to walk through the life-size nutshell as Janamarie Truesdell walks through the crime scene analysis and concept for Nutshell Crime Builds.

To register, go to uwp.edu/nutshell.

BASD schedules preschool screeningsBURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will offer free preschool screenings for children ages 5 and younger not already enrolled in the district.

District staff will screen children in areas of development, social skills, fine motor and gross motor skills and speech/language development. Screening dates are:

Jan. 11, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Cooper Elementary School, 248 Kendall St.

Feb. 8 and March 8, 8:30-11:30 a.m., In His Arms Preschool, 417 Kane St.

This screening is different than the kindergarten screening. Parents with any concerns about their child’s development may schedule an appointment at one of the screenings by calling the district office at 763-0210.

Eagle Awards at EverGreen

RACINE — EverGreen Academy presented its November Eagle Awards Dec. 5-7. Two students from each class were chosen by their teachers to receive this award for showing EverGreen core values (security, perseverance, respect, and joy) throughout the month. Recipients are:

GRADES 4K-FIVE: Maddison McClain, Jaxsyn Ney, Madilyn Hand, Honor Wade, Maverick Hennegan, Paige Russell, Dylan Nehmer, Nova Phifer, Cyree Richmond, Abigail Miller, Naomi Cacciotti, Ariyanna Johnson, Austin Urick, Peyton Sus, Kaelyn Duckworth, Caleb Birkland, Marciano Serra, Nya Moore, Natalia Bautista, Johnny Etie, Harper Pie, Carter Kowalski, Ella Kivenas, Rodney Paul Prestay-Finley, Kallen Fergus, Joshua Ramirez, Eliana Krekling, Annabelle Johnson.

GRADES SIX-EIGHT: Kmiah Richmond, Nevaeh Trujillo, Matteo Estrada, Arianna Furrenes, Ava Bella Guzman, Carter Neau, Soleil Roberson, Aiden Blimling, Jacob Phillips, Jaderian Canada, Nolan Klocke, Caden Outlaw, Lukas Engstrom, Jaiden Drissel, Madison Howard, Gauge Reff.

Students of month at UGHS named

UNION GROVE — Students of the Month for November have been named at Union Grove High School.

They are: Laurel Anderson, Henry Barrera, Cameron Boyle, Meghan Brath, Michayla Domko, Ava Druktenis, Breanna Gimino, Jade Green, Jah’Mariana Harmann, Matthew Hoffman, Ronan Kosterman, Matthew Miller, Raymond Ruiz and Alle Schmidt.

Students are chosen by different departments each month and selected according to their academic progress, attitude, effort, behavior, character and responsibility. The recipients are awarded with a certificate and other prizes.

Students of month at Kansasville

KANSASVILLE — Kansasville Grade School announced its November students of the month.

They are: Henry Bardin, Christopher Gallagher, Isabel Gutierrez, Chase Montaigne and Zachary Winder.

Students are recognized for going above and beyond expectations. Some of the criteria includes completing quality work, displaying an understanding of the monthly theme and overall character development. November’s theme was “Citizenship.”