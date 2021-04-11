River Bend offers camps for youth

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, offers these summer camp experiences for youth:
- Tiny Tots — Ninety-minute programs designed for ages 2-4, accompanied by an adult. The children will be introduced to nature through sensory engagement. Part of the program is outdoors. Sessions run from 9-10:30 a.m. Dates and themes are: April 27, "April Showers"; May 25, "Tadpole Tea Party"; June 22, "Bugs!"; July 27, "Frog Frolics"; Aug. 24, "Picnic in August"; Sept. 28, "Seed Search; Oct. 26, "Those Rascally Raccoons." The cost is $10.
- Summer Nature Camp — Connects children ages 4-13 to the natural world in a non-competitive atmosphere that encourages discovery and just plain fun. Weekly themes inspire young adventurers as they learn and play in 78 acres of ponds, fields and forest. Camp sessions are one week in length, and registrations are on a first-come basis.
- Paddle Camp — This camp for ages 10 to 15 provides in-depth instruction and time on the Root River. Students will learn how to safely and effectively maneuver a canoe and kayak on flat water, paddling skills and safety instruction. The camp is led by a certified American Canoe Association (ACA) instructor. Sessions are from 1:30 to 4 p.m. June 14-17, June 28-July 1 or July 19-22.
Registration forms are available on the River Bend website, riverbendracine.org. Completed forms may be sent via email to info@riverbendracine.org or by mail.