River Bend offers after school camps

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering these after school programs:
- An After School Nature Camp for ages 7-12, 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 7-Oct. 30. Camp will be held outdoors and size will be limited. Activities may include canoe/kayak, environmental education activities, bushcraft, and plenty of unstructured time exploring and enjoying nature. The cost is $100 per five-day session.
- After School Paddle Camp for ages 10-15, 2:30-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Sept. 7-10. Students will learn how to safely and effectively maneuver a canoe and kayak on flat water, as well as paddling skills and safety instruction. The camp will be led by a certified American Canoe Association instructor. Space is limited due to ACA instructor/student ratios. The cost is $70. A limited number of scholarships are available for children who qualify.
Registration forms are available at riverbendracine.org. Completed forms may be sent via email to info@riverbendracine.org or by mail. For more information, call 262-639-1515.
