River Bend offers after school camp
River Bend offers after school camp

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering After School Nature Camp for ages 7-12 from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 30.

Camp will be held outdoors and size will be limited. Activities may include canoe/kayak, environmental education activities, bushcraft, and plenty of unstructured time exploring and enjoying nature.

The cost is $100 per five-day session. Registration forms are available at riverbendracine.org. Completed forms may be sent via email to info@riverbendracine.org or by mail. For more information, call 262-639-1515.

