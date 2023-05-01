Horlick High School staff

RACINE — People who worked at Horlick High School in any capacity between the years 1967 to 2007 are invited to a staff reunion from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. A spouse or significant other is also welcome. Appetizers will be served and there will be a cash bar.

The cost is $25. Reservations are required by May 30. To make a reservation or for more information, contact Vicki Christensen at 262-880-2174 or email betchr2000@gmail.com. A phone number or an email address needs to be provided when a reservation is made. This will allow a committee member to confirm the reservation and make payment arrangements.