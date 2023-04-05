There will be some new faces among school board members in western Racine County as a result of Tuesday’s election.

Here are the results for the contested school board races.

In the race for the Burlington Area School District Board, newcomer Noah Strohm received the most votes with 3,306.

Incumbent Rosanne Hahn received 2,845 votes, and incumbent Peter Turke received 2,746 votes.

The three candidates that earned the most votes — Strohm, Hahn and Turke — will serve unpaid three-year terms on the BASD Board.

Incumbent Susan Kessler received 2,472 votes, and challenger Jim Bousman received 1,915 votes.

In the Muskego-Norway School District Board race, incumbent Robert Bohmann and challenger Jason Szemborski were elected to three-year terms paying $5,500 per year.

Bohmann received 865 votes, Szemborski received 849 votes and challenger Kyle Stuart received 718.

In the Raymond School Board race, Amanda Falaschi and Amy Helvick were elected.

Falaschi received 797 votes and will serve a three-year term. Helvick received 519 votes and will serve a one-year term. Both seats pay $2,350 per year.

Art Binhack received 514 votes, and incumbent Shelly Kurhajec received 510 votes.

In the Union Grove High School Board race, incumbents Diane Skewes and Randy Henderson were reelected to three-year terms paying $4,200 per year.

Skewes received 2,312 votes, and Henderson received 1,863 votes.

Challenger Dr. Michael Kokat received 1,465 votes.

In the Waterford Graded School District Board race, Sarah Count defeated Mary Jo Jaskie to earn a three-year-term paying $5,400 per year.

Count received 2,813 votes, while Jaskie received 1,980 votes.

In the Waterford Union High School Board race, incumbent Douglas Schwartz defeated Issiah Jelden to earn a three year-term paying $4,800 per year.

Schwartz received 3,885 votes, and Jelden received 1,996 votes.

Photos of Racine County residents voting at the polls, spring Election Day 2023 Caledonia voters Sonya Johnson Maricela Carranza Kelly Glass Caledonia voting Caledonia voting sign Caledonia voters at the polls Caledonia voting line Voting Voting Turning in the ballot Voting Waiting in line Husband and wife election working duo Poll worker Mike Pinter directs voter inside Veteran Terrace on election day April 20203 Poll worker Sherry Coburn hands out a ballot Tuesday during April 2023 election in Burlington Voters cast their ballots in Burlington's Veterans Terrace April 2023 election