Every year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction releases a series of assessments, known as "School Report Cards," of every public and voucher school in the state. Below, we've listed the Overall Accountability Score (an all-around rating) for every school, K-12, that serves Racine County students.
DPI released its Report Cards publicly Tuesday morning.
KEY: Overall Accountability Ratings
- "Significantly Exceeds Expectations" — 83-100, 5 stars
- "Exceeds Expectations" — 73-82.9, 4 stars
- "Meets Expectations" — 63-72.9, 3 stars
- "Meets Few Expectations" — 53-62.9, 2 stars
- "Fails to Meet Expectations" — 0-52.9, 1 star
Racine Unified School District
Racine Unified School District: 58.0 (2 stars), down from 59.3 in 2016-17
- Case High School: 54.4 (2 stars), down from 54.8 in 2016-17
- Fine Arts Elementary: 74.7 (4 stars), down from 76.5 in 2016-17
- Fratt Elementary: 67.2 (3 stars), down from 72.9 in 2016-17
- Giese Elementary: 47.5 (1 star), down from 67.5 (3 stars) in 2016-17 — biggest decrease in Racine County, 20.0 points, only school to lose two stars
- Gifford Elementary: 65.8 (3 stars), down from 71.9 in 2016-17
- Gilmore Middle School: 34.4 (1 star), up from 31.5 in 2016-17
- Goodland Elementary: 51.1 (1 star), down from 52.8 in 2016-17
- Horlick High School: 47.6 (1 star), down from 48.7 in 2016-17
- Janes Elementary: 84.5 (5 stars), up from 81.4 (4 stars) in 2016-17
- Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary: 80.0 (4 stars), down from 81.4 in 2016-17
- Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School: 64.4 (3 stars), up from 55.2 (2 stars) in 2016-17
- Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School: 59.7 (2 stars), up from 58.9 in 2016-17
- Johnson Elementary: 64.2 (3 stars), up from 62.8 (2 stars) in 2016-17
- Jones Elementary: 54.4 (2 stars), down from 63.0 (3 stars) in 2016-17
- Julian Thomas Elementary: 67.8 (3 stars), up from 58.8 (two stars) in 2016-17
- Knapp Elementary: 56.7 (2 stars), up from 40.4 in 2016-17 — biggest improvement in Racine County, 16.3 points
- McKinley Middle School: 44.2 (1 star), down from 50.1 in 2016-17
- Mitchell Elementary School: 62.0 (2 stars), down from 74.4 in 2016-17
- Mitchell Middle School: 62.4 (2 stars), up from 59.9 in 2016-17
- North Park Elementary: 81.8 (4 stars), up from 78.3 in 2016-17
- Olympia Brown Elementary: 59.0 (2 stars), down from 60.0 in 2016-17
- Park High School: 37.4 (1 star), down from 37.8 in 2016-17
- The REAL School Middle and High School: 64.8 (3 stars), up from 64.7 in 2016-17
- Red Apple Elementary: 65.4 (3 stars), up from 63.3 in 2016-17
- Roosevelt Elementary: 61.3 (2 stars), down from 72.6 (3 stars) in 2016-17
- Schulte Elementary: 74.9 (4 stars), up from 68.4 (3 stars)
- Starbuck Middle School: 42.8 (1 star), down from 47.1 in 2016-17
- Wadewitz Elementary: 83.7 (5 stars), up from 72.4 (3 stars) in 2016-17 — one of two schools to improve by two or more stars and only school to improve from 3 stars to 5, 11.3 point jump
- Walden III Middle and High School: 85.2 (5 stars), up from 77.2 (4 stars) in 2016-17
- West Ridge Elementary: 59.1 (2 stars), up from 58.9 in 2016-17
West End Schools
Burlington Area School District: 77.4 (4 stars), down from 77.9 in 2016-17
- Burlington High School: 72.1 (3 stars), up from 69.3 in 2016-17
- Cooper Elementary: 79.1 (4 stars), down from 82.9 in 2016-17
- Dyer Intermediate: 76.3 (4 stars), up from 73.9 in 2016-17
- Karcher Middle: 80.4 (4 stars), down from 83.7 (5 stars) in 2016-17
- Lyons Center Elementary: 81.8 (4 stars), up from 80.2 in 2016-17
- Waller Elementary: 66.1 (3 stars), decrease from 70.6 in 2016-17
- Winkler Elementary: 82.0 (4 stars), decrease from 87.0 (5 stars) in 2016-17
Muskego-Norway School District: 84.3 (5 stars), down from 87.1 in 2016-17
- Lake Denoon Middle School: 90.9 (4 stars), up from 90.1 in 2016-17 — highest overall score for a school serving Racine County students
- Lakeview Elementary: 66.9 (3 stars), down from 75.6 (4 stars) in 2016-17
- Muskego High School: 71.1 (3 stars), down from 74.9 (4 stars) in 2016-17
Waterford Graded School District: 75.6 (4 stars), down from 79.2 in 2016-17
- Evergreen Elementary: 84.0 (5 stars), down from 87 in 2016-17
- Fox River Middle School: 67.4 (3 stars), down from 72.6 in 2016-17
- Trailside Elementary: 78.8 (4 stars), down from 84.7 (5 stars) in 2016-17
- Woodfield Elementary: 76.5 (4 stars), down from 79.6 in 2016-17
- Drought School (Norway J7): 82.6 (4 stars), down from 85.3 in 2016-17
- Kansasville Grade School (Dover No. 1): 77.5 (4 stars), down from 77.6 in 2016-17
- North Cape Elementary: 80.0 (4 stars), down from 81.2 in 2016-17
- Raymond Elementary: 87.4 (5 stars), up from 86.2 in 2016-17
- Union Grove High School District: 73.7 (4 stars), up from 70.6 (3 stars) in 2016-17
- Union Grove Elementary School District: 78.7 (4 stars), up from 78.2 in 2016-17
- Washington-Caldwell Elementary: 86.5 (5 stars), down from 88.3 in 2016-17
- Waterford Union High School: 69.1 (3 stars), down from 69.2 in 2016-17
- Waterford Graded School District: 75.6 (4 stars), down from 79.2 in 2016-17
- Yorkville Elementary: 78.5 (4 stars), down from 79.7 in 2016-17
Voucher Schools
- 21st Century Prep: 68.7 (3 stars), up from 64.4 in 2016-17
- CERT School: No data
- Concordia Lutheran in Sturtevant: 60.3 (2 stars), up from 49.8 in 2016-17 — third-biggest improvement in Racine County, 10.5 points
- EverGreen Academy: 79.7 (4 stars), up from 50.4 (1 star) in 2016-17 — biggest improvement in Racine County, only school to improve by three stars, 29.3 points
- Hope Christian School: 71.3 (3 stars), up from 70.3 in 2016-17
- Lutheran High School Association of Racine: 63.7 (3 stars), up from 49.8 in 2016-17
- Racine Christian School: No data
- Renaissance School: 77.1 (4 stars), down from 77.3 in 2016-17
- Catholic Central High School: No data available
- John Paul II Academy: 69.8 (3 stars), up from 61.3 (2 stars) in 2016-17
- Our Lady of Grace Academy: 66.5 (3 stars), no data from 2016-17 available
- Saint Catherine’s: 65.6 (3 stars), down from 67.5 in 2016-17
- Saint Joseph: 60.8 (2 stars), up from 54.7 in 2016-17
- St. Charles Borromeo in Burlington: No data available
- St. John’s Lutheran School: 75.6 (4 stars), no data available for 2016-17
- Trinity Lutheran School, Caledonia: 68.8 (3 stars), up from 67.1 in 2016-17
- Trinity Lutheran School, Racine: No data available
- Wisconsin Lutheran School, Racine: 81.7 (4 stars), up from 81.1 in 2016-17
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.