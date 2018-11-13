Try 1 month for 99¢
School Notes

Every year, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction releases a series of assessments, known as "School Report Cards," of every public and voucher school in the state. Below, we've listed the Overall Accountability Score (an all-around rating) for every school, K-12, that serves Racine County students.

DPI released its Report Cards publicly Tuesday morning. 

KEY: Overall Accountability Ratings

  1. "Significantly Exceeds Expectations" — 83-100, 5 stars
  2. "Exceeds Expectations" — 73-82.9, 4 stars
  3. "Meets Expectations" — 63-72.9, 3 stars
  4. "Meets Few Expectations" — 53-62.9, 2 stars
  5. "Fails to Meet Expectations" — 0-52.9, 1 star
Unified 'meets few expectations' for second year

Racine Unified School District

Racine Unified School District: 58.0 (2 stars), down from 59.3 in 2016-17

  • Case High School: 54.4 (2 stars), down from 54.8 in 2016-17
  • Fine Arts Elementary: 74.7 (4 stars), down from 76.5 in 2016-17
  • Fratt Elementary: 67.2 (3 stars), down from 72.9 in 2016-17
  • Giese Elementary: 47.5 (1 star), down from 67.5 (3 stars) in 2016-17 — biggest decrease in Racine County, 20.0 points, only school to lose two stars
  • Gifford Elementary: 65.8 (3 stars), down from 71.9 in 2016-17
  • Gilmore Middle School: 34.4 (1 star), up from 31.5 in 2016-17
  • Goodland Elementary: 51.1 (1 star), down from 52.8 in 2016-17
  • Horlick High School: 47.6 (1 star), down from 48.7 in 2016-17
  • Janes Elementary: 84.5 (5 stars), up from 81.4 (4 stars) in 2016-17
  • Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary: 80.0 (4 stars), down from 81.4 in 2016-17
  • Jerstad-Agerholm Elementary School: 64.4 (3 stars), up from 55.2 (2 stars) in 2016-17
  • Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School: 59.7 (2 stars), up from 58.9 in 2016-17
  • Johnson Elementary: 64.2 (3 stars), up from 62.8 (2 stars) in 2016-17
  • Jones Elementary: 54.4 (2 stars), down from 63.0 (3 stars) in 2016-17
  • Julian Thomas Elementary: 67.8 (3 stars), up from 58.8 (two stars) in 2016-17
  • Knapp Elementary: 56.7 (2 stars), up from 40.4 in 2016-17 — biggest improvement in Racine County, 16.3 points
  • McKinley Middle School: 44.2 (1 star), down from 50.1 in 2016-17
  • Mitchell Elementary School: 62.0 (2 stars), down from 74.4 in 2016-17
  • Mitchell Middle School: 62.4 (2 stars), up from 59.9 in 2016-17
  • North Park Elementary: 81.8 (4 stars), up from 78.3 in 2016-17
  • Olympia Brown Elementary: 59.0 (2 stars), down from 60.0 in 2016-17
  • Park High School: 37.4 (1 star), down from 37.8 in 2016-17
  • The REAL School Middle and High School: 64.8 (3 stars), up from 64.7 in 2016-17
  • Red Apple Elementary: 65.4 (3 stars), up from 63.3 in 2016-17
  • Roosevelt Elementary: 61.3 (2 stars), down from 72.6 (3 stars) in 2016-17
  • Schulte Elementary: 74.9 (4 stars), up from 68.4 (3 stars)
  • Starbuck Middle School: 42.8 (1 star), down from 47.1 in 2016-17
  • Wadewitz Elementary: 83.7 (5 stars), up from 72.4 (3 stars) in 2016-17 — one of two schools to improve by two or more stars and only school to improve from 3 stars to 5, 11.3 point jump
  • Walden III Middle and High School: 85.2 (5 stars), up from 77.2 (4 stars) in 2016-17
  • West Ridge Elementary: 59.1 (2 stars), up from 58.9 in 2016-17
State Report cards: West-end schools continue to perform well

West End Schools

Burlington Area School District: 77.4 (4 stars), down from 77.9 in 2016-17

  • Burlington High School: 72.1 (3 stars), up from 69.3 in 2016-17
  • Cooper Elementary: 79.1 (4 stars), down from 82.9 in 2016-17
  • Dyer Intermediate: 76.3 (4 stars), up from 73.9 in 2016-17
  • Karcher Middle: 80.4 (4 stars), down from 83.7 (5 stars) in 2016-17
  • Lyons Center Elementary: 81.8 (4 stars), up from 80.2 in 2016-17
  • Waller Elementary: 66.1 (3 stars), decrease from 70.6 in 2016-17
  • Winkler Elementary: 82.0 (4 stars), decrease from 87.0 (5 stars) in 2016-17

Muskego-Norway School District: 84.3 (5 stars), down from 87.1 in 2016-17

  • Lake Denoon Middle School: 90.9 (4 stars), up from 90.1 in 2016-17 — highest overall score for a school serving Racine County students
  • Lakeview Elementary: 66.9 (3 stars), down from 75.6 (4 stars) in 2016-17
  • Muskego High School: 71.1 (3 stars), down from 74.9 (4 stars) in 2016-17

Waterford Graded School District: 75.6 (4 stars), down from 79.2 in 2016-17

  • Evergreen Elementary: 84.0 (5 stars), down from 87 in 2016-17
  • Fox River Middle School: 67.4 (3 stars), down from 72.6 in 2016-17
  • Trailside Elementary: 78.8 (4 stars), down from 84.7 (5 stars) in 2016-17
  • Woodfield Elementary: 76.5 (4 stars), down from 79.6 in 2016-17
  • Drought School (Norway J7): 82.6 (4 stars), down from 85.3 in 2016-17
  • Kansasville Grade School (Dover No. 1): 77.5 (4 stars), down from 77.6 in 2016-17
  • North Cape Elementary: 80.0 (4 stars), down from 81.2 in 2016-17
  • Raymond Elementary: 87.4 (5 stars), up from 86.2 in 2016-17
  • Union Grove High School District: 73.7 (4 stars), up from 70.6 (3 stars) in 2016-17
  • Union Grove Elementary School District: 78.7 (4 stars), up from 78.2 in 2016-17
  • Washington-Caldwell Elementary: 86.5 (5 stars), down from 88.3 in 2016-17
  • Waterford Union High School: 69.1 (3 stars), down from 69.2 in 2016-17
  • Waterford Graded School District: 75.6 (4 stars), down from 79.2 in 2016-17
  • Yorkville Elementary: 78.5 (4 stars), down from 79.7 in 2016-17
State report cards: Voucher school results

Voucher Schools

  • 21st Century Prep: 68.7 (3 stars), up from 64.4 in 2016-17
  • CERT School: No data
  • Concordia Lutheran in Sturtevant: 60.3 (2 stars), up from 49.8 in 2016-17 — third-biggest improvement in Racine County, 10.5 points
  • EverGreen Academy: 79.7 (4 stars), up from 50.4 (1 star) in 2016-17 — biggest improvement in Racine County, only school to improve by three stars, 29.3 points
  • Hope Christian School: 71.3 (3 stars), up from 70.3 in 2016-17
  • Lutheran High School Association of Racine: 63.7 (3 stars), up from 49.8 in 2016-17
  • Racine Christian School: No data
  • Renaissance School: 77.1 (4 stars), down from 77.3 in 2016-17
  • Catholic Central High School: No data available
  • John Paul II Academy: 69.8 (3 stars), up from 61.3 (2 stars) in 2016-17
  • Our Lady of Grace Academy: 66.5 (3 stars), no data from 2016-17 available
  • Saint Catherine’s: 65.6 (3 stars), down from 67.5 in 2016-17
  • Saint Joseph: 60.8 (2 stars), up from 54.7 in 2016-17
  • St. Charles Borromeo in Burlington: No data available
  • St. John’s Lutheran School: 75.6 (4 stars), no data available for 2016-17
  • Trinity Lutheran School, Caledonia: 68.8 (3 stars), up from 67.1 in 2016-17
  • Trinity Lutheran School, Racine: No data available
  • Wisconsin Lutheran School, Racine: 81.7 (4 stars), up from 81.1 in 2016-17
